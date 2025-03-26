LA Lakers injury report: LeBron James and 40.3% 3-point shooter among 4 players on injury list for Pacers game (Mar. 26)

The LA Lakers will square off against the Indiana Pacers in a regular-season game on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, the Lakers have four players listed on the injury report, including superstar LeBron James and star forward Rui Hachimura.

LeBron James is listed as probable with a left groin strain, an ongoing issue he has been managing. He played 38 minutes in the Lakers' game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Rui Hachimura, who is shooting 40.3% from 3-point range, is also probable as he is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy. The Japanese forward has mentioned that he won't be fully healthy for a while. He still played 24 minutes in the previous game, contributing five points, three rebounds, and one steal, shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 0 of 2 from 3-point range.

Both James and Hachimura are expected to suit up against the Pacers unless they experience any last-minute setbacks. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber (recovering from right foot surgery) and Bronny James (assigned to G League) have been ruled out for the game.

JJ Redick's team has found themselves in a bit of a slump, currently on a three-game losing streak. The franchise has dropped seven of their last 10 games and will need to regroup quickly to secure a spot in the top three of the standings. The Purple and Gold are currently ranked fourth with a 43-28 record.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers?

The LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 26, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on ESPN, SportsNet LA (local) and FDSIN (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

