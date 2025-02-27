LA Lakers injury report: LeBron James and son Bronny James make the list ahead of key clash vs Timberwolves (Feb. 27)

The LA Lakers have released their latest injury report ahead of Thursday's marquee clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James and his son Bronny James headline the list. James is managing a left foot injury and is probable to play. Meanwhile, James Jr. is sidelined for this contest. However, he's not injured. Bronny will be with the South Bay Lakers in action on Friday.

Ad

Maxi Kleber is the third player on the injury report for LA, who is sidelined for multiple weeks as he recovers from right foot surgery. The Lakers' injury report looks much better lately, with fewer injuries than early in the season. Jarred Vanderbilt and former center Christian Wood were frequently on it, but the former returned in January while the latter got waived.

Despite appearing on the injury report, LeBron James will likely suit up. The four-time MVP has managed his foot issue for nearly the entire season. The injury forced him to sit out the NBA All-Star game for the first time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James hasn't been held back by the issue much. Amid the Lakers' league-best 15-4 run over the past 19 games, James has averaged 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists on 53.9% shooting, including 40.6% from 3. He has played all but one game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Lakers would hope to get another MVP-caliber effort from the 40-year-old and keep this hot streak alive. It seems they are willing to play James on Thursday and rest him for Friday's clash against the LA Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Ad

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers game?

NBA TV will televise the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers game across the U.S. Spectrum SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Network North will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers without cable TV access and living abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers' homecourt. The Lakers are -5.5-point favorites with a -210 money line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback