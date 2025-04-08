LA Lakers injury report: Major concerns for JJ Redick as Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and 6 others on injury list for OKC game (April 8)

The LA Lakers are set to take on the OKC Thunder in a regular season rematch on Tuesday, just two days after securing a dominant 126-99 road victory. As the teams prepare to square off again, head coach JJ Redick is facing significant lineup concerns, with six players listed as questionable and two already ruled out.
Superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James are both listed as “questionable” on the latest injury report. Doncic is dealing with a right groin strain, while LeBron is nursing a left groin strain. Despite their injuries, both played pivotal roles in Sunday’s blowout win over the Thunder.
Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Bronny James (illness) are also questionable for Tuesday’s matchup. All four saw action on Sunday, with Finney-Smith, Vincent and Reaves making significant contributions in the win.
Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (recovery from right foot surgery) have been ruled out of the contest. Adding to the challenge, the Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with another tough game lined up against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Currently holding the third spot in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record, the Lakers need to win two of their final four games to secure the No. 3 seed heading into the playoffs.
Where to watch LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder?
The LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 8, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).
The Lakers vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSOK (local) while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
