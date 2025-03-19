LA Lakers Injury Report (Mar. 19): Latest on LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's availability

The LA Lakers will be without LeBron James and Rui Hachimura when they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The 4x NBA champion, dealing with a groin strain is expected to return for the Mar. 24 skirmish against the Orlando Magic. Hachimura is expected to return later this week as he continues to recover from his left patellar tendinopathy.

James and Hachimura's absence was a major blow to LA as they went 0-4 in their recent four-game road trip. The string of losses saw them tumble to fifth seed before wins against the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs saw them climb back up to fourth.

The veteran forward has been key for the unit this season averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, while shooting 51.7% from the field e and 38.4% from beyond the arc. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 50 games this season. The duo's health and availability will be vital for the Lakers as they look to lock down the No. 3 seed.

LeBron James expected to lace up for the LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic clash

All eyes are on LeBron James to see when he returns for the LA Lakers. 'The King' will miss the Nuggets clash which is the first of a back-to-back set with the Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Mar.20.

However, he is expected to be available as the side hit the road for a four-game trip starting with the Orlando Magic. They play the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and the Memphis Grizzlies and the expectation is that James will be working his way back as the road trip progresses.

The Indiana and Chicago games will be the last back-to-back games for LA this regular season. Only time will tell if they have James ready on time as they make the final push before the playoffs.

