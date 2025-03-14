LA Lakers Injury Report: Massive concerns arise for JJ Redick with all 5 starters possibly missing game vs Nuggets (Mar. 14)

JJ Redick's LA Lakers could be even more shorthanded in Friday's back-to-back game against the Denver Nuggets, with all five starters potentially being ruled out. LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura are confirmed absentees. James is dealing with a left groin strain and has missed the last two games. Hayes has been out for three with a right knee contusion, and Hachimura hasn't played since Feb. 27 with a left knee issue.

Ad

All three frontcourt starters are in LA, recovering from their injuries. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are also iffy. Doncic played 35 minutes in Thursday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks despite being questionable before tipoff, citing right ankle soreness. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves was spotted icing his wrist after the game

Doncic said he wasn't sure about this availability, while Reaves said he was "fine." Meanwhile, JJ Redick expects them to play but said the eventual status will be confirmed only after Friday morning, depending on how the players feel. Maxi Kleber will be the other absentee for LA. He's recovering from foot surgery and is out until April.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Lakers began a gruesome stretch on Thursday, playing six games in eight days, with three back-to-backs. They dropped the first of those six against the Bucks 126-106 in LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura's absence. With one game to go from this set and two back-to-backs in the coming week, it won't be surprising to see Doncic and/or Reaves miss tomorrow's game against Denver.

LA Lakers preview vs. Denver Nuggets, how to watch and more

The LA Lakers have dropped three consecutive games entering Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. With their entire starting frontcourt out and Luka Doncic iffy, a fourth straight loss seems inevitable for the Lakers. Denver's size, with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. in its frontcourt, could alone keep LA at bay.

Ad

How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets game?

The Lakers-Nuggets game will be televised nationally by NBA TV and locally by Spectrum SportsNet (LA) and Altitude (Denver). Fans outside the U.S. can watch the contest live online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are overwhelming favorites to win with a -6.5-point spread and a -260 money line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback