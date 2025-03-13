LA Lakers injury report: Massive update on LeBron James and latest on 2 starters' status for Bucks game revealed (Mar. 13)

The LA Lakers don't find much relief with their injuries ahead of Thursday's blockbuster clash against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. Coming off two losses, the Lakers will have an uphill battle against Milwaukee with LeBron James and two other starters, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, sidelined.

James is dealing with a groin strain. While he remains out, the latest update on the four-time MVP, as reported by Insider Shams Charania, is that he's "progressing well" and has returned to LA for treatment. Hayes is dealing with a right knee contusion, and Hachimura is nursing a left patellar tendinopathy injury.

Luka Doncic is questionable with right ankle soreness, while Maxi Kleber will be on the sidelines with Hachimura and Hayes as he recovers from right foot surgery.

Bronny James is the other player on the injury report, who will miss Thursday's clash because of a G League assignment.

Dorian Finney-Smith will return after a one-game absence, one of the lone bright spots for the Lakers regarding injuries against the Milwaukee Bucks. Finney-Smith could be a key contributor in the frontcourt, especially defensively, against Giannis Antetokounmpo, without LeBron James.

LA Lakers preview vs. Milwaukee Bucks, where to watch and more

The LA Lakers were on a hot streak with eight straight wins before stumbling against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in consecutive games to begin their four-game road trip. Both were winnable matchups for LA, but it couldn't hold onto significant leads gained early in the first quarter.

The Lakers struggled because of injuries. However, that wasn't the only reason for their losses. LA's offensive execution wasn't up to the mark in either game. The Lakers weren't organized, and it held them back in both matchups. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to suit up, LA must exploit its offensive advantage against Milwaukee to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Where to watch Lakers vs. Bucks?

TNT, TruTV and Max will nationally televise the LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. Spectrum SportsNet will provide coverage in LA. Viewers without access to TV can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

