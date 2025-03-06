LA Lakers injury report: Massive updates on Austin Reaves and 3-and-D wing emerge for marquee clash vs Knicks (Mar. 6)

The streaking LA Lakers are getting healthy again ahead of Thursday's marquee clash against the New York Knicks. According to the latest injury report, Austin Reaves could return after a two-game absence. The rising star is "probable" after missing games against the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans with a left-right calf injury.

Meanwhile, 3-and-D wing Jordan Goodwin is also in contention for a comeback after missing the last two games. Goodwin has a right ankle sprain. He is "questionable" against the Knicks and will likely be a game-time decision.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are also on the injury report. Both are "probable" but likely to play. James is managing a left foot injury, and Doncic has a left calf injury. LA will be without three frontcourt players, though. Rui Hachimura remains sidelined with a left knee injury, Markieff Morris is dealing with an illness, and Maxi Kleber is recovering from right foot surgery.

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers last game recap

The New York Knicks and LA Lakers will round off their season series on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena. The last time these two teams met on Feb. 1, the game's result, which went in the Lakers' favor, was completely overshadowed by the Luka Doncic for Anthony trade news.

The Lakers beat the odds to win that contest 128-112. Missing former star Anthony Davis, who was out with an injury, nobody gave the Lakers a realistic shot at beating the Knicks with Karl-Anthony Towns firing on all cylinders. However, the Lakers defense, No. 1 in the league since Jan. 15, fully bought into the switching scheme in that contest.

The Lakers held Karl-Anthony Towns to 11 points on 3 of 12 shots and Jalen Brunson to 17 on 7 of 18 shots to win that game. Meanwhile, a 33-point night from LeBron James, 27 points from Austin Reaves, and 21 from Rui Hachimura gave the Lakers' offense a massive boost. LA also made 19 3s.

With Luka Doncic's addition and the Lakers gelling well, it could be another long night for the Knicks on both ends.

The oddsmakers have listed the LA Lakers as -3.5-point favorites with a -148 money line.

