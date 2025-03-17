LA Lakers injury report: Massive updates on LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's returns announced before Spurs game (Mar. 17)

The LA Lakers have received a crucial injury update for forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura ahead of Monday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. James has begun his ramp-up process and is day-to-day. He was working out on the court for the first time on Sunday since straining his groin on Mar. 8 against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Hachimura has been out since Feb. 27 after injuring his left knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has missed nine straight games. Hachimura has been day-to-day since Thursday.

According to Sunday's report from insider Shams Charania, James is still out for a week, while Hachimura could return within a week. James could rejoin the LA Lakers after their four-game homestand, which ends Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. He could suit up against the Orlando Magic on Mar. 24 or against Indiana on Mar. 26.

Hachimura will likely remain out against the Spurs. He could have a chance to play Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, or Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. If he misses the whole week, the Japanese forward could play against the Magic.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is day-to-day after returning on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. He missed Friday's contest at Denver with an ankle injury. Doncic was probable for Sunday and will likely play against the Spurs. Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent were also on the injury report on Sunday but eventually played. They are also day-to-day.

Maxi Kleber is the only other player ruled out. He's recovering from a foot surgery.

Editor's note: This is a tentative injury report based on Sunday's game against the Suns and will be updated after the Lakers release the official list on Monday.

LA Lakers preview vs. San Antonio Spurs: Where to watch and more

The LA Lakers enter Monday's clash against the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs as the favorites. With San Antonio shutting down De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, it should likely be an easy matchup for LA despite its injury issues in LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's absence.

Jaxson Hayes' return on Sunday resolved many of the Lakers' frontcourt depth issues as he contributed to a 107-96 win over the Phoenix Suns with 19 points and six rebounds on 8 of 10 shots in 29 minutes.

Where to watch Spurs vs. Lakers?

FanDuel Sports Network Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local TV coverage for the San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers game. Viewers without cable access can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena.

