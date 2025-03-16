LA Lakers Injury Report: Massive updates on Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes and 2 rotation players drop ahead of Suns game (Mar. 16)

The LA Lakers are slowly improving their health amid a lean four-game stretch that has seen them miss three starters and multiple rotation players. In Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets, LA hit a new low with injuries as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Gabe Vincent were all ruled out.

However, Doncic and Hayes are likely to return in Sunday's early game against the Phoenix Suns. The duo is probable. Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury, and Hayes has a knee injury, which saw him ruled out for the past four games.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith and Vincent are questionable. Finney-Smith missed two of the last four games for the Lakers, managing an ankle issue, while Vincent missed the previous game with a knee ailment.

LeBron James, who suffered a groin strain on Mar. 8 against the Celtics and Hachimura, who sustained a knee injury on Feb. 27, are ruled out. Dalton Knecht is a new addition to the injury report, citing back soreness. He endured the injury in Friday's loss at Denver. However, Knecht is probable and likely to play.

Maxi Kleber rounds off the injury report as he continues recovering from foot surgery.

LA Lakers have a solid chance to end slump against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers have gone from an eight-game winning streak to a four-game skid over the past week because of rough schedule and injuries. However, with Jaxson Hayes returning, the Lakers have an excellent chance to end their slump against the streaky Phoenix Suns.

Hayes has been one of the top five defensive anchors in the NBA since Jan. 15 and was instrumental in LA's 20-4 run since then until Mar. 7. The Lakers were out of options at the center position, and it was one of the major reasons behind their losing streak.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game?

ABC and ESPN+ will provide national coverage of the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

