LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 14): Latest update on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt’s status 

The LA Lakers will look to record their longest winning streak this season when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in their second NBA In-Season tournament game on Tuesday. The Lakers injury report remains stacked ahead of their latest game. They have been one of the most depleted teams to begin the year.

However, there is some relief this time. The Lakers' injury report for the Grizzlies game looks positive, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James seemingly looking good to go vs. the Grizzlies. Davis is probable, which means he's likelier to play than miss his second game of the year. AD missed his only game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday because of a left adductor injury and hip spasm.

Meanwhile, James has been upgraded to questionable. He sustained a left calf contusion in the Lakers' last In-Season game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and missed LA's previous contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. His status for Tuesday's game will be 50-50.

Jarred Vanderbilt is another notable player who has been on the injury report since opening night. The forward sustained a left heel bursitis injury in the preseason and is yet to make his season debut. He will continue his time on the sidelines. However, Vanderbilt could be nearing his return.

The LA Lakers announced on Monday that he is cleared by doctors to make his 'return to play progression.' It will be huge for the Lakers, as Vanderbilt's absence has led to their dismal defense and rebounding woes thus far.

Joining Vanderbilt on the sidelines will be guards Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion). The rest of the players are healthy and ready to go.

LA Lakers have seemingly found their groove

The LA Lakers are off to a shaky start, posting a 5-5 record. However, it's important to note that they had one of the toughest schedules thus far. The Lakers also missed crucial rotation players during this stretch, causing an imbalance in their lineups across these 10 games.

However, coach Darvin Ham has tweaked the lineup and got his rotations right over the last two games. He replaced Austin Reaves with Cam Reddish in the starting lineup, bolstering the team's defense to begin games. Meanwhile, Reaves, as the sixth man, has given the Lakers' bench offense new life.

His ball-handling skills were surplus to requirements in the starting lineup next to high usage rate players like LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis. With the second unit, Reaves' production has improved, too. He has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 assists, shooting on a 52/50/100 clip across two games.

Reaves hasn't been demoted, though. He has continued to feature in the closing lineups while averaging 31.9 minutes, third highest after LeBron and AD. The lineup may get one last tweak once Vanderbilt returns.

He could start for Reddish or Prince to help resolve the LA Lakers' rebounding woes and lack of POA defense.