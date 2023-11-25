LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ status 

LeBron James is listed as questionable for the LA Lakers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The veteran superstar is dealing with a left calf contusion. Cam Reddish is also questionable due to left adductor soreness.

However, Anthony Davis is probable to play and should be ready to anchor the center of the court for the Purple and Gold. Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura are injured and won't participate, though.

Nevertheless, it's the fitness of LeBron that will have the LA Lakers sweating. He has been exceptional this season and has singlehandedly won multiple games. LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 57.8% and 41.4% from the 3-point range.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron's production is unheard of for a player on the back end of his thirties, especially when operating as a team's primary option on offense. As such, the Cavaliers will continue to gameplan for stopping the timeless veteran, especially as he usually raises his game when playing in front of his hometown team.

The Lakers sit eighth in the Western Conference and will be chasing wins in the coming weeks. Los Angeles entered the season with their eyes on a strong regular season to build toward a potential championship run.

The LA Lakers could still add another star

When it comes to the LA Lakers, it's impossible to rule out a star trade, both during the season and in the summer. The Chicago Bulls are looking like a team that's ready to hit the reset button.

Rob Pelinka has done a great job of amassing young talent with upside and putting them in a position to improve their value around the NBA. If the Lakers have an interest in Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, they will have more than enough assets to get a deal over the line.

However, coach Darvin Ham will likely want to ensure that any new players could fit into the team's system. They need to learn from the issues with Russell Westbrook and how his talent wasn't conducive to success due to a poor on-court fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LaVine would provide addition ball-handling and can score from all three levels. At 28, he would also be a star that could help lead the franchise moving forward. Meanwhile, DeRozan would be a win-now addition due to his play-finishing ability and mid-range scoring.

Of course, the LA Lakers could choose to stick with the rotation they've got and trust that they're capable of dominating the Western Conference when healthy.