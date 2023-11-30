LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov. 30): Latest update on Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Haye’s availability

Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes have different statuses for the LA Lakers on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. Hayes played just seven minutes in the Lakers’ 133-107 demolition of the Detroit Pistons less than 24 hours ago. The backup big man exited the game early due to left elbow soreness. Lakers coach Darvin Ham later told the media they held him out as a precaution.

Hayes didn’t attempt one shot but contributed one rebound and one block in his last game. He has been a key part of the Lakers’ frontline rotation alongside Christian Wood and Anthony Davis. Wood’s minutes are expected to get a boost if Hayes is sidelined.

Hachimura, meanwhile, underwent a procedure on Nov. 24 to repair a nasal fracture. He is scheduled for a re-evaluation after one week. The earliest he could play will be on Saturday, which will be against the Houston Rockets.

The LA Lakers have been dealing with injuries since the season started. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt hasn’t played in the team’s first 19 games. Ham’s team has also missed the services of Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Anthony Davis and LeBron James at different points.

James has been on the injury report for weeks as he is dealing with a bruised calf. He has said several times that he is not 100%, but he’s ready to go. The Lakers’ training staff are closely monitoring him as well.

Darvin Ham will have to juggle his players again on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. It’s almost expected that Jaxson Hayes will not be available. He has less than 24 hours to recover from the left elbow soreness that caused him to leave Wednesday’s game versus the Pistons early.

The LA Lakers are looking to end their four-game road trip on a winning note

The LA Lakers’ four-game road swing started on Nov. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his return home, LeBron James led the team to a tightly-contested 121-115 win. Two nights later, they were embarrassed in Philly by reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

During that game, “King James” surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the player with the most minutes played in the NBA, including the playoffs. The loss to the 76ers was a wake-up call. James didn’t even grab a single rebound.

The LA Lakers bounced back with a smacking of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. James and Anthony Davis played just 29 minutes in the blowout victory against the team with the worst record in the NBA.

The second night of a back-to-back will be challenging. LA’s undermanned roster will be taking on the young and talented Thunder. The Lakers will be hoping to finish their four-game road trip with a win and a 3-1 record during the said stretch.