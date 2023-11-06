LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 6): Latest update on Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's injuries

The LA Lakers will continue to miss a few players who are expected to play a key role for the team this season. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent remain out due to their respective injuries while Jaxson Hayes has been declared questionable for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Lakers coach Darvin Ham has been forced to juggle his injury-riddled rotation. The 3-3 team is hoping to get them back healthy and improve their pedestrian record.

Hayes was an unexpected addition to the injury report as he played in the Lakers’ 120-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The backup center reportedly suffered a sprained left ankle, which is why his status for tonight’s game is questionable.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt has not seen action for the LA Lakers even during the preseason. He continues to suffer from left heel bursitis. The forward started feeling pain in his left heel during training camp. LA told the media during its preseason opening game that forcing Vanderbilt to sit out was only a precaution. The Lakers are seven games into the season and he remains out.

A week ago, Vanderbilt was re-examined by team doctors and was informed that he would have to sit out for another two weeks. He might finally get a chance to play by mid-November. Meantime, Taurean Prince will continue taking his place in the rotation.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent played in the LA Lakers’ first four games before knee soreness kept him out against the LA Clippers on Nov. 1. After undergoing tests, it was revealed that he had a knee effusion, which will sideline him for at least two weeks.

Team doctors will re-evaluate the backup point guard after the said recovery period. Darvin Ham has given more minutes to Cam Reddish as a result of Vincent’s injury.

Darvin Ham has been forced to extend LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ minutes due to the LA Lakers’ injury-riddled supporting cast

Darvin Ham told reporters during media day that they plan to hold LeBron James to 28-32 regular-season minutes. It was a strategy that was implemented only in the LA Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets. Since then, the four-time MVP has played for at least 35 minutes.

Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent aren’t the only key players who are on the injury report. Rui Hachimura has missed and will miss a few more games as he is under the concussion protocol.

The injuries will hurt the Lakers’ hopes of building chemistry and rhythm early in the season. LA’s new acquisitions will take more time to adjust playing in Darvin Ham’s system.

The more concerning impact is the toll the injuries are taking on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both have been playing well, but the extended minutes could be brutal as the season progresses.

AD is injury-prone while James is in his 21st season. Only time will tell if the said injuries will undermine the LA Lakers’ plans of legitimately contending for a championship.