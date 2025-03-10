LA Lakers injury report: Team in all sorts of trouble as LeBron James, Luka Doncic and 5 others on injury list vs Nets (Mar. 10)

The LA Lakers will cross swords against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in their second game of the current four-game road trip. The Lakers will be significantly shorthanded, with seven players, including LeBron James and Luka Doncic, listed on the injury report ahead of the game.

LeBron James has been ruled out due to a left groin strain sustained during Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. The veteran superstar is expected to miss at least one or two weeks before returning to action.

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable with back soreness, having appeared visibly uncomfortable during the Celtics game. Jaxson Hayes, who missed the previous game, is also questionable with a right knee contusion.

Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have been ruled out. Additionally, Bronny James is with the South Bay Lakers and has not traveled with the team on this road trip.

JJ Redick's team saw their eight-game winning streak come to an abrupt end against the Celtics, who delivered a dominant performance and outplayed the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers are facing a challenging stretch of games and the timing of their injury setbacks couldn’t be worse. Despite the challenges, JJ Redick's team is currently holding onto second place in the Western Conference standings with a 40-22 record.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 10, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Nets game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and YES while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

