The LA Lakers will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a regular season game on Tuesday. Ahead of the matchup between the two Western Conference teams, trouble is brewing for Lakers coach JJ Redick as five key players are on the injury report, including Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Ad

Doncic is listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion. He played in the Lakers' win over the LA Clippers on Sunday, but afterward, he mentioned struggling with his right knee after taking multiple hits to the same spot.

"Third straight game, the same spot," Luka Doncic said. "So, I was kind of struggling on that right leg. But I’m good."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Austin Reaves is also listed as questionable due to a right calf strain. He missed the previous game against the Lakers and his availability for the Pelicans game will depend on how he feels leading up to tip-off. The team previously announced that the star guard will be day-to-day with this latest injury.

LeBron James, on the other hand, is listed as probable due to left foot injury management. Unless there are any last-minute setbacks, the veteran forward is expected to play against the Pelicans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have all been ruled out.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Mar. 4. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Pelicans vs. Lakers game will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and Gulf Coast Sports (local) while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback