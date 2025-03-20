LA Lakers injury report: Will LeBron James, Rui Hachimura play vs. Bucks? (Mar. 20)

The LA Lakers round off one of their toughest schedule stretches against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. It will be their sixth game in eight days and their third consecutive back-to-back matchup. All eyes will be on the Lakers' injury report against the Bucks, especially surrounding LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's status.

Coach JJ Redick announced the duo are day-to-day before Wednesday's 120-108 win against the Denver Nuggets. James and Hachimura have hit on-court workouts amid their ramp-up, so they are inching closer to their returns. However, neither is likely to suit up.

Insider Shams Charania reported that James began his on-court workouts Sunday and would miss at least a week, ruling him out for the homestand, which ends against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Meanwhile, Charania reported that Hachimura could return within a week, potentially making him available vs. the Bulls.

James has been out since March 8 with a groin strain. He sustained the injury against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Hachimura has been out since Feb. 27 with a left knee tendinopathy. LA is 3-3 in James' six-game absence and 7-4 without Hachimura.

Maxi Kleber remains out recovering from foot surgery for the Lakers.

Editor's note: This injury report is based on Wednesday's updates.

LA Lakers preview vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Where to watch and more

The LA Lakers enter Thursday's rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks in a better position to compete than their last game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. on March 13 on the road. The Lakers lost that clash 126-106 after playing without their starting frontcourt of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes has returned and will be in action. His return on Sunday has bolstered the team to three consecutive wins. Hayes' vertical spacing on offense and size on the defensive end have been massive in helping LA's turnaround after a four-game losing streak in his absence.

The Lakers, however, are the underdogs, per oddsmakers. The Bucks are -4-point favorites to win with a -165 money line.

Where to watch Bucks vs. Lakers?

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The matchup will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena.

