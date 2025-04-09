LA Lakers injury report: Will Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves play vs Mavericks? (Apr. 9)

The LA Lakers play against the Dallas Mavericks in an uber-emotional game for multiple stars. Luka Doncic returns for the first time to the American Airlines Center, the arena he called his home, just over two months ago.

Ad

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will suit up for the first time against his former Lakers teammates after missing the February matchup in LA with an injury. It's also a high-stakes game for both teams. The Lakers are eager to cement their spot in the standings as the third seed, while the Mavericks are hoping to secure homecourt over the Kings in the 9th vs. 10th seed play-in tournament game.

LA (third) is 48-31, a game above the Clippers (fourth), Nuggets (fifth), Warriors (sixth), and Grizzlies (seventh). The Mavericks trail the Kings (ninth) by one game, with a 38-41 record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, raising speculation on whether they will have a fully healthy lineup available.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rui Hachimura (knee), Austin Reaves (ankle), LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (groin), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) were all on the injury report before Tuesday's clash against the Thunder and expected to sit that game out. However, except for Hachimura, everyone played.

Ad

The Japanese forward, who is dealing with a left knee issue, will return to the lineup. Meanwhile, the rest of the group, including Austin Reaves, could also play. Tuesday's unexpected status upgrades suggest the Lakers are seemingly pushing to secure the third seed and won't rest their players until they have achieved their goal.

With only one game separating them from teams fourth to seventh, the Lakers have their task cut out against the depleted Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More