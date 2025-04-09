LA Lakers injury report: Will Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves play vs Mavericks? (Apr. 9)

The LA Lakers play against the Dallas Mavericks in an uber-emotional game for multiple stars. Luka Doncic returns for the first time to the American Airlines Center, the arena he called his home, just over two months ago.
Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will suit up for the first time against his former Lakers teammates after missing the February matchup in LA with an injury. It's also a high-stakes game for both teams. The Lakers are eager to cement their spot in the standings as the third seed, while the Mavericks are hoping to secure homecourt over the Kings in the 9th vs. 10th seed play-in tournament game.
LA (third) is 48-31, a game above the Clippers (fourth), Nuggets (fifth), Warriors (sixth), and Grizzlies (seventh). The Mavericks trail the Kings (ninth) by one game, with a 38-41 record.
LA Lakers injury report
The LA Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, raising speculation on whether they will have a fully healthy lineup available.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Rui Hachimura (knee), Austin Reaves (ankle), LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (groin), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) were all on the injury report before Tuesday's clash against the Thunder and expected to sit that game out. However, except for Hachimura, everyone played.
The Japanese forward, who is dealing with a left knee issue, will return to the lineup. Meanwhile, the rest of the group, including Austin Reaves, could also play. Tuesday's unexpected status upgrades suggest the Lakers are seemingly pushing to secure the third seed and won't rest their players until they have achieved their goal.
With only one game separating them from teams fourth to seventh, the Lakers have their task cut out against the depleted Mavericks.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.