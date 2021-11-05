LA Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis 'fine' after hurting thumb in loss to OKC Thunder

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers is not known for his durability as he suffered another injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. However, Davis told reporters after the game that his thumb felt fine.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Davis appeared to have hurt his hand on a play after colliding with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He did not start the second, which was a concern, but was able to return and finish the game. The Lakers announced the injury as a sprained right thumb.

In the postgame press conference, Anthony Davis was asked by reporters about his thumb injury. Davis said that he felt fine, but there was a time wherein he could not move the thumb and it swelled up.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “Defensively we were all over the place.” @AntDavis23 on the #Lakers defensive coverages, playing without LeBron and an update on his thumb. “Defensively we were all over the place.” @AntDavis23 on the #Lakers defensive coverages, playing without LeBron and an update on his thumb. https://t.co/eVahoUSd6h

Even though Anthony Davis said that he was fine, the LA Lakers are surely going to be cautious with him. The 18-time NBA champions are not going to risk further injuries, especially to Davis, who has been known to be injury prone. The Lakers will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

LA Lakers cannot afford another injury

LeBron James is out due to injury

The LA Lakers have been struggling with injuries since before the season started. Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza are out after undergoing surgery, while Kendrick Nunn has not played for the Lakers since signing in free agency.

Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington, both free agent acquisitions, have missed time at the start of the season due to injuries and are still getting back into shape. LeBron James has already missed two games because of an ankle injury, and now he's out for a week or so due to a strained abdomen.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season.

The LA Lakers just cannot afford another injury. Anthony Davis has a sprained thumb in his shooting hand and should be considered day-to-day. If Davis and James are out, the Lakers will rely too much on Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Westbrook is a durable player, but he has had knee issues in the past, while Anthony is older than James and it won't be a good idea to give him full minutes. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are just role players, as well as Rajon Rondo. It's going to be a tough task for Frank Vogel and the LA Lakers to steady the ship if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out.

