LA Lakers Injury Update: Kendrick Nunn to be out for multiple weeks due to knee injury

The LA Lakers will be without point guard Kendrick Nunn for several weeks due to a knee injury. Nunn, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, is suffering from a bone bruise in his right knee.

Nunn missed some games during the preseason due to an ankle injury, but he had some soreness in his right knee before Opening Night. The LA Lakers got him checked, and scans have revealed that he is suffering from a bone bruise. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told the media that Nunn would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

With Nunn out, the LA Lakers will have to rely on veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to serve as backup to Russell Westbrook. Nunn previously played for the Miami Heat, signing as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He spent two seasons in Miami before joining the Lakers on a two-year deal this offseason.

The 26-year-old has career averages of 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting at 48.5% from the field. Nunn also played against the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games.

LA Lakers' injuries piling up at the start of the season

With the news of Kendrick Nunn's knee injury, the injury woes of the LA Lakers continue to mount at the start of the season. The Lakers are already without Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Sekou Doumbouya.

Horton-Tucker is recovering from thumb surgery, while Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle during the offseason. Meanwhile, Ellington is nursing a strained left hamstring, and Doumbouya is battling a stomach illness.

Due to these injuries, the LA Lakers signed Avery Bradley at the start of the season. Bradley, who was waived by the Golden State Warriors, returned to the Lakers on a non-guaranteed deal. He played in their season opener against his former team, a game the Lakers lost 121-114.

Bradley won a ring with the LA Lakers in 2020 before signing with the Miami Heat and getting traded to the Houston Rockets before the deadline. He provides much-needed depth to a Lakers team that has been plagued with injury problems early in the season.

LeBron James is already 37, while Anthony Davis is not known for his durability. So the Lakers will have to find a way to weather this injury storm as they strive to return to winning ways.

