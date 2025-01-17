LA Lakers Injury Update (Jan. 17): Latest on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' status

The LA Lakers have their superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the injury report ahead of their Friday clash against the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena. Both players have been regular fixtures in the team's injury report, but have managed to play despite the injuries.

James, 38, has been listed as probable with left ankle soreness, while Davis is dealing with left plantar fasciitis. He was listed as probable but is expected to suit up alongside the veteran forward. Other names on the list include Dorian Finney-Smith (personal reasons) as doubtful. Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain), Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood (surgery recovery) are all ruled out.

LeBron James admits to "being off" during LA wildfires

LeBron James earlier admitted to being affected by the wildfires that ravaged LA. The 4x NBA champion was one among the many forced to evacuate their homes. Speaking to the media after the win against the Miami Heat, James said:

"I have a couple of dear friends that have lost their homes in the Palisades. Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families, across not only the Palisades but all across LA county and all the surrounding areas because of the fire. ... It’s been a lot of emotions. Kind of been off. Personally, I’ve been off."

He further added:

"I’ve just been completely off for obvious reasons, but hopefully things are contained or continue to be contained. And hopefully, at some point, we can start to push forward and move forward and put it behind us and rebuild our city, rebuild this beautiful city."

The same game also saw James making a wholesome gesture to a fan sitting courtside. He presented one of his wristbands to a girl sitting close to the hardwood and hoped that the small acts of kindness would help the city.

LeBron James and the Lakers face a challenging slate of games after the Nets as they play the LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, and the Golden State Warriors throughout their next five games.

