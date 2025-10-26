  • home icon
LA Lakers Injury Update: Massive Luka Doncic Concern, 7-foot Center Iffy and Adou Thiero's Status vs. Kings (Oct. 26)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:16 GMT
LA Lakers Injury Update: Massive Luka Doncic Concern, 7-foot Center Iffy and Adou Thiero's Status vs. Kings (Oct. 26) (Image Source: IMAGN, GETTY)

The LA Lakers will look to improve to 2-0 when they visit division rivals, the Sacramento Kings, on Sunday. However, LA may have to battle an injury bug to complete that goal. Luka Doncic headlines the stacked injury report with five players.

The superstar guard is questionable after suffering a left finger injury during his 49-point performance in Friday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic sustained the injury early in the first quarter after Donte DiVincenzo fouled the Slovenian on a midrange attempt. Doncic wore a splint for the rest of the game after visibly being in pain.

Meanwhile, Lakers' 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes is in contention to return after missing the game against the Timberwolves. Hayes is questionable, citing left knee soreness. He was a late addition to Friday's injury report against Minnesota before the Lakers downgraded him to out.

Meanwhile, rookie Adou Their remains out with a timetable. The second-round pick has yet to step on the court for the team as he recovers from left knee surgery. LeBron James and Maxi Kleber, who are out with multi-week injuries, will join the rookie on the sidelines.

James is dealing with sciatica and will be re-evaluated mid-November, while Kleber has an oblique injury, keeping him out for another week.

Luka Doncic Stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Doncic has played 17 games against the Kings, averaging 27.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 0.9 steals. He didn't play any games against the Kings last year, but played all four games as a Dallas Maverick vs. Sacramento in the 2023-24 season, averaging 26.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 10.5 apg and 2.3 spg. Doncic had a 2-2 record in that season series.

The Lakers will hope Doncic doesn't miss the game as the Kings can be a tricky opponent with their talent pool spearheaded by Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook.

Doncic has averaged 46.0 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 8.5 apg on 62.0% shooting, shouldering a massive burden for the team in James' absence.

How to watch Luka Doncic and LA Lakers in action vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Lakers-Kings game will be televised locally in Sacramento by NBC Sports California Plus. Fans can also stream the game online via Fubo, Peacock and NBA League Pass.

