LA Lakers Injury Update: The latest we know on LeBron James' return to action, as per Frank Vogel

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had some news regarding LeBron James' health situation ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the side missing their superstar for the fifth consecutive game, the LA Lakers have gone 2-3 without LeBron James in the rotation. Following the 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, Lakers fans might have something to look forward to.

Vogel addressed the issue at the pre-game conference and mentioned that LeBron James may be closer to returning to the side than predicted. As per Spectrum SportsNet, Vogel had this to say:

"Yeah, so, his rehab is progressing nicely. He's back to doing on the court basketball activity. This does not seem like it's going to be an extended stretch. He's to be considered truly day-to-day."

With the LA Lakers still looking out of sorts as they enter the end stretch of their home stand, LeBron James' return to the side is highly anticipated.

The severely shorthanded Lakers will need all the help they can get as they fall to 7-6 for the season and claim the seventh spot in the Western Conference Table.

LeBron James' importance to the LA Lakers

The availability of LeBron James is a tide turner for the LA Lakers side. With the superstar on the court, the Lakers offense and team look like a different side.

James was a key player in the LA Lakers' success in the 2019-20 season. Winning a championship for the franchise after almost a decade of seeing no playoff action, LeBron James was also named the Finals MVP.

With high expectations heading into the following 2020-21 season, the LA Lakers started the season off strong. But due to injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the side saw extended stretches of losing streaks and sporadic wins.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, with the addition of Russell Westbrook and a complete roster overhaul, one of the keys to the LA Lakers' success was the health of their roster.

At 36-years-old, LeBron James being available in peak condition during playoff time is key. However, early season injuries continue to sideline the superstar. With a stagnant offense and a seeming lack of desire in their approach, the Lakers desperately need James to return to get the team in a groove again.

NBA @NBA LeBron James reaches a sprint speed of 17.9 mph en route to his incredible transition reverse slam, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! LeBron James reaches a sprint speed of 17.9 mph en route to his incredible transition reverse slam, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! https://t.co/H4p8GER1Am

While there is still no set timeline for his return, the LA Lakers will hope LeBron James returns before the team sets off on their five-game road trip.

