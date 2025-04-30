LA Lakers make major announcement on 6-foot-10 forward ahead of win or go home game against Timberwolves

The LA Lakers upgraded Maxi Kleber to questionable on Tuesday ahead of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Kleber, who has not debuted for his new team, underwent surgery to his right foot on Jan. 30. He could get significant minutes if he is cleared to play for the Lakers’ must-win game.

Jaxson Hayes has started for the Lakers at center in the playoffs but only averages 7.5 minutes per game. JJ Redick has kept Hayes out in late-game situations. The big man did not play in the entire second half of Game 4.

Kleber often played center for the Dallas Mavericks before he was traded to the LA Lakers in the Luka Doncic deal. The 6-foot-10 forward's floor-spacing game and playoff experience could give him the edge over Hayes in the rotation.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

