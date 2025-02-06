LA Lakers’ new center drops reaction as he becomes final puzzle piece in the Luka Doncic era

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:50 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
Mark Williams reacts after the LA Lakers traded for him to take over the spot left by Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic deal. [photo: Imagn]

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka continued to retool the roster after sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. Pelinka told reporters during the Doncic introductory press conference that the team badly needed a center. He expressed confidence that the team would be able to find somebody who could fill up the gaping hole left by Davis.

On Wednesday, Pelinka did as promised by trading for former Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. The Lakers acquired Williams by sending “Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap” to the East.

Williams went on X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the trade with heart emojis:

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

