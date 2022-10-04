"It was a very skinny yoga mat and I cut it into like seven skinny pieces" - LA Lakers' new recruit shares heartwarming story of how he made it to the NBA

The LA Lakers recently announced the signing of guard Dwayne Bacon and forward Matt Ryan on non-guaranteed training camp deals. Ryan, who played a game for the Boston Celtics last season, shared a story about his road to the NBA.

Matt Ryan was close to taking a corporate job before his dream of a professional basketball career became a real possibility. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his college career was halted. He had to do something to ensure he increased his value on the basketball court.

“You wanna know what I did?” Ryan said. “You know those yoga mats. It was a very skinny yoga mat, and I cut it into like seven skinny pieces, and I put those seven markers around the arc. That's what I used for my three-point line.”

Matt Ryan took up different jobs to keep his NBA dream alive, including working in a cemetery. He also worked as a delivery agent for DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“I had to make that fake NBA line,” Ryan said. “Most of the time, I was in there alone, so I was chasing all of my own rebounds, hours on end, every day. And, I got better, got into great shape, turned into a shooter that could just constantly move and shoot on the move.”

Ryan is aware of his strengths – shooting 3-pointers – and feels he can get his contract converted into a guaranteed one. Teams need outside shooters who can consistently make shots. That’s precisely what he’s working to do. The LA Lakers could benefit from his output, given the playmakers they have on their roster.

The LA Lakers have 12 players signed to fully-guaranteed deals, with three spots up for grabs. Among the contenders for those spots are Ryan, Bacon, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.

Austin Reaves impacted the team during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 61 games. His name has come up in contention for the starting lineup. Gabriel, on the other hand, showcased his talent in 19 games, averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. The remaining two players have the duration of training camp to earn a spot on the LA Lakers’ roster.

The LA Lakers’ prospects have experience

The 6-foot-7 forward Matt Ryan played in the G League before representing the Celtics last season. In his stint with Grand Rapids Gold and the Maine Celtics last year, he averaged 19.4 points – shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. He displayed confidence, taking an impressive 9.4 attempts per game.

On the other hand, Dwayne Bacon has four years of experience in the league, averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He played for the Charlotte Hornets for three seasons, and his last active season (2020-21) was with the Orlando Magic. He proved efficient in his stint for the Magic, averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 72 games.

