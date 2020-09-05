LA Lakers News: Anthony Davis willing to play center, Black Mamba jerseys to make a return in Game 2 versus the Rockets

While the LA Lakers prepare to come back from their Game 1 loss against the Houston Rockets, a lot is going on off the court. There are various ideas about how the Lakers will tackle the 'small ball' strategy of the Rockets going forward. We bring this and other exciting LA Lakers news in this article.

Anthony Davis prepared to play center against the Rockets

Anthony Davis in action for the LA Lakers

After the LA Lakers fell to the Houston Rockets on Friday, they will be looking for new ways to counter the undersized and speedy offensive system that the Rockets run. One possible approach is having Anthony Davis play the center position for the rest of the series.

Sources have informed Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that while Davis is not fond of playing center, he is willing to do it to improve the Lakers' chances in this series.

Anthony Davis isn't fond of playing center, but he's willing to do it against the Rockets, sources tell @ChrisBHaynes.



More on how the Lakers will adjust to Houston after losing Game 1 ⤵️ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 5, 2020

The LA Lakers will need to come up with necessary adjustments on the defensive end to get more stops. They will also need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to step on the gas before the Rockets take a 2-0 lead in this series.

LA Lakers plan to don Black Mamba jerseys in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers donning the Black Mamba jersey in the first round

In other LA Lakers news, the team plans on wearing the Black Mamba jerseys once again in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers will wear their Black Mamba Jerseys on Game 2 against the Houston Rockets 🐍 pic.twitter.com/BWfSl42bxL — The Refrigerator (@RefrigeratorLAL) September 3, 2020

The Lakers wore these jerseys of Mamba Day to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant. The LA Lakers will hope that they can replicate their victory in these jerseys once again against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Some interesting stats from LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Game 1

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals saw a lot of peculiar stat lines that you might have missed out on.

Anthony Davis scored 0 points in the 26 instances that PJ Tucker was guarding him.

in the 26 instances that PJ Tucker was guarding him. Rajon Rondo had an over/under rating of -10 on his first night back from his right thumb injury.

on his first night back from his right thumb injury. The 'small ball' Rockets had more points in the paint (42) than the LA Lakers (40).

(42) than the LA Lakers (40). The Houston Rockets scored a whopping 27 points off the LA Lakers' turnovers.

We look forward to bringing you more LA Lakers news and stats as this series progresses.

