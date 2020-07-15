LA Lakers News - JaVale McGee posts practice vlog, Alex Caruso reveals what he'll wear on his jersey

Life inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida isn't exactly the worst but there are a lot of new things for everyone to adjust to. Several players such as Troy Daniels and Matisse Thybulle have started giving us an inside look through Instagram stories and vlogging. LA Lakers' JaVale McGee has also joined this entourage.

McGee first shared a vlog of his first day inside the NBA bubble but his newest upload provides us a glance at the LA Lakers' first practice session at Disney World.

There are several hilarious moments in the video above where McGee starts off by joking with LA Lakers' teammate Kyle Kuzma about the food. There's more banter in the vlog later on when McGee asks Anthony Davis to stay at least six feet away from him and the latter runs towards him.

Finally, we get to the main part where JaVale and the rest of the LA Lakers crew are seen getting some work done on the hardwood.

Alex Caruso to put Black Lives Matter on his jersey

Alex Caruso

One of the role players who have really shone out for the LA Lakers this season is guard Alex Caruso. His defensive presence has massively helped the team in crunch situations with Caruso developing a cult-following of sorts.

Appearing of an episode of Dunk Bait, Alex Caruso revealed that unlike his LA Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron James, he will be wearing a social message.

"I decided to put Black Lives Matter on the back of the jersey. As a white player in the NBA, I feel like showing the support and voicing that as figure that a lot of white kids growing up around the country idolize or fans of, whatever you wanna call it. I think it's important for me to show that's the right thing and that the message is equality and the message is justice. It's making sure that their voices are heard and that everybody treats everybody how they should be treated."

This is certainly a welcome move from Alex Caruso who's understood the responsibility that lies on his shoulder as a public figure.

No practice for the LA Lakers on Tuesday

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

Following a few nights of regular workouts in Orlando, the LA Lakers have decided to hold no practice session on Tuesday. SB Nation's Harrison Faigen reported the same via a post on his Twitter handle.

The Lakers are not practicing today. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 14, 2020

The LA Lakers have already lost Rajon Rondo due to injury and Frank Vogel would not want to stress out his players too much as they regain their conditioning.

