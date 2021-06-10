LA Lakers News: LeBron James to change his jersey number - What will be his new number after #23?

In a major breaking news story that shook the NBA world, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is reportedly changing his jersey number from #23 to #6. The supposed move was announced by The Athletic's Shams Charania. He reported that the jersey change will take place after the release of James' upcoming movie project, "SpaceJam: A New Legacy."

LeBron is changing his jersey number to No. 6 next season, per @ShamsCharania @tim_cato pic.twitter.com/KEkPbdWqQC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

LeBron James to wear number #6 for the LA Lakers reminding us of his dominant Miami Heat days

LeBron James wth the Miami Heat in 2013

LeBron James' decision took everyone by surprise. There hasn't been any official word from James himself, but many assumed it was to give number #23 to Anthony Davis. Davis wore number #23 for seven years in the New Orleans Pelicans and decided to opt for number #3 when he joined the LA Lakers. However, reports suggest Davis is expected to stick with his new jersey number #3.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell me and @tim_cato. Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3.https://t.co/GyQy5s9bVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

LeBron James wore number #6 with the Miami Heat from 2011 to 2014 and took the team to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two of them in 2012 and 2013. "Number 6 James" had become a common expression after he reverted back to number #23 in Cleveland as he was one of most dominant basketball players during his team in South Beach. He won two consecutive MVP awards and Finals MVP awards and was arguably snubbed from getting the DPOY awards in those two seasons as well.

LeBron James at the LA Lakers practice facility

Little do people know, LeBron James has always been fascinated with the number #6. Even in the three seasons he played for the LA Lakers as number #23, he wore number #6 in practice. He has been seen repping #6 on several occasions outside of the court and it seems like he will finally wear it once again.

James is going to wear number #6 in the upcoming movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and is reportedly changing his number because of that.

LeBron James was eliminated from the first-round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career. He reminded everyone on social media not to count him out for next season as he will certainly come back stronger and more motivated. However, you will see a different number on the back of his jersey.

