LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James wishes former teammate Kevin Love on his wedding day, Russell Westbrook celebrates new contract with Kevin Hart, and more - June 30, 2022

The LA Lakers are one of the constant features in NBA news. That's the perks of being the most prestigious team in the league. Despite enduring a horrendous 2021-22 season, there was hardly a week in which the Lakers did not make headlines.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the franchise in recent weeks has been the hiring of Darvin Ham as new head coach. Russell Westbrook picking up his player-option for the upcoming season has also been a heavily discussed topic.

With that said, here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LeBron James posts a heartwarming message on Kevin Love's wedding day

King James and Kevin Love during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James and Kevin Love were teammates at the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the title together in 2016. They've been good friends ever since and James even attended Love's wedding alongside JR Smith, Richard Jefferson and others.

The LA Lakers superstar took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message wishing Kevin Love and his bride well.

"Man what a moment in time I’ll never forget!! Seeing my brother marry his best friend was INCREDIBLE!!! I love you guys more than you’ll ever imagine and I’m always here for you guys!!! Everyone welcome to the stage Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Love!!"

Russell Westbrook celebrates his player-option with Kevin Hart

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook will remain with the LA Lakers for at least one more season after the guard exercised his player option. The former league MVP is set to earn over $47 million for the 2022-23 season and he celebrated his contract with Hollywood star Kevin Hart.

Westbrook, Hart and several others were spotted grabbing dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Russell Westbrook was all smiles leaving an L.A. hotspot with Kevin Hart after choosing to stay with the Lakers for $47 million. tmz.me/4DNIsLJ Russell Westbrook was all smiles leaving an L.A. hotspot with Kevin Hart after choosing to stay with the Lakers for $47 million. tmz.me/4DNIsLJ

LA Lakers to bring back Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have exercised team options to bring back Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel for next season. With a roster needing reconstruction, general manager Rob Pelinka has made his first move.

Johnson impressed with the Lakers last season. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while Gabriel averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Gabriel started five games and totalled 19 appearances for the franchise last season.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers OFFICIAL: The Lakers have exercised team options on Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson OFFICIAL: The Lakers have exercised team options on Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson https://t.co/HTzke670MF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far