LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James ranked the 35th most-valued player in the trade market by NBA analyst, HBO show Winning Time earns Emmy nomination, and more - July 14th, 2022 

The LA Lakers continue to make the airwaves even in the off-season. The Lakers endured a horrendous campaign and have a lot of errors to correct this summer, starting with an overhaul of the roster.

This has led to massive speculation regarding the players on the Lakers roster. The appointment of Darvin Ham as the head coach has also brought eyeballs to the franchise. Having players like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will always mean that you're in the spotlight all the time.

With that said, here's the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for July 14, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LeBron James ranked 35th on the trade value list

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

Widely considered to be the best player in basketball, LeBron James is only the 35th most valued player in terms of trade value, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The NBA analyst spoke about how age is a massive determining factor and that is why he has King James as 35th on his list. Simmons also believes that he will be in the 20s if he was a couple of years younger.

"I first looked at it, I was like wait, Lebron's 35th? But, I don't...when you start running through the names ahead of him, it's almost an impossible conversation of what he's worth on the trade market.

"He's gotta age at some point here pretty quickly right? I think he's probably 35, you could talk me into he could be in the high 20s," Simmons said.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons



theringer.com/nba/2022/7/11/… My 2022 Trade Value list — had Mitchell at 34 and RJ Barrett at 53. I’m passing this information along for no reason whatsoever. My 2022 Trade Value list — had Mitchell at 34 and RJ Barrett at 53. I’m passing this information along for no reason whatsoever.theringer.com/nba/2022/7/11/…

LA Lakers depicted HBO series underwhelms with Emmy nominations

HBO's latest hit series Winning Time

HBO's latest series, titled Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, has picked up one Emmy nomination ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The show received a lot of notoriety for their depiction of the LA Lakers roster from the 80s with the likes of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The portrayal of Jerry West in particular received a lot of criticism as they believed that it was wrong. It centered around Magic Johnson's rookie year, which culminated in the Lakers winning the championship after enduring adversities.

LeBron James putting in the work at 4 AM

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him leaving his home to head to the practice facility at 4 AM. The superstar had an MVP-caliber season during the 2021-22 season despite the Lakers enduring a tumultuous campaign.

"4:40 AM. LET'S GET IT! TIME TO WORK," King James wrote.

𝙷𝙺 ➐ @HKhan2K LeBron James is up early putting in work right now whereas Jordan would be gambling right now 🥱 LeBron James is up early putting in work right now whereas Jordan would be gambling right now 🥱 https://t.co/ki7ybvP5zs

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far