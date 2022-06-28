LA Lakers News Roundup: 7x All-Star rebuffs Lakers to opt-in with Nets, Malik Monk willing to re-sign with Purple and Gold on a budget deal, and more | June 28th, 2022

The Kyrie Irving saga has ended for the LA Lakers as the point guard has opted-in for a $36.5 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets. LA reportedly offered a trade package centered around Russell Westbrook but was rebuffed by the Nets.

Malik Monk is willing to play for the Hollywood team for a contract that’s potentially something less than what he’s expected to get somewhere else. He cited comfort level as a big part of how his decision in free agency will turn out.

The LA Lakers’ desire to acquire John Wall is seemingly at an end. Wall and the Houston Rockets have agreed on a buyout, after which the point guard will reportedly join the LA Clippers.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers:

The LA Lakers’ hopes of acquiring Kyrie Irving for next season ends

The Brooklyn Nets refused to blink against the seven-time All-Star's contract demands and won. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

After all the drama and hope-filled weeks for the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving made the decision to opt into his $36.5 million player option. He will be playing again for the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

“Uncle Drew” listed the Lakers as one of the teams he was willing to play for in a sign-and-trade scenario with the Nets. LA was rumored to be the only team on that list that had any interest in a deal of that kind for Irving.

Reports surfaced that GM Rob Pelinka proposed a package headed by Russell Westbrook but was refused by Brooklyn.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Nets currently aren’t interested.



(via BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/HbphKodEB3

The seven-time All-Star was left with only one choice, which was to opt-out and sign for the LA Lakers using the $6 million mid-level exemption. He instead chose not to leave $30 million on the table and opted into the last year of his current contract with the Nets.

If Irving simply plays out his contract, he could still find his way to Hollywood if the LA Lakers can offer him a longer and more lucrative contract.

Malik Monk could still return to the Purple and Gold for a discount

Malik Monk hasn't ruled out a return to LA. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

Malik Monk enjoyed his best ever season in the league with the LA Lakers and may have priced himself out of a return after their season ended. The 23-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and is almost guaranteed to get more than the Lakers’ $6 million mid-level exemption.

The former University of Kentucky standout is expected to receive at least $10 million after a stellar season with the Lakers.

However, in an interview with The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Monk revealed that he isn’t closing his door on returning to the Tinseltown squad at a discounted rate. He said:

“They might not be able to pay me as much as I want. But I could be here and be way more comfortable as a Laker than going to any other team and they’re paying me $5 million more. So it’s just me trying to figure out what team would really want me.”

theScore @theScore Malik Monk may take a discount to stick around with the Lakers. Malik Monk may take a discount to stick around with the Lakers. 👀 https://t.co/LrCZ4NWJHV

Monk’s three-point shooting came into focus while playing alongside LeBron James. He shot 39.1% from beyond the arc and provided the four-time MVP with a much-needed floor spacer. In a star-studded group that includes Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, Monk was often more reliable than most of LA's big names.

GM Rob Pelinka will need to work his magic to bring back one of the LA Lakers’ surprising fan favorites from last season.

John Wall snubs the LA Lakers

After completing a buyout with the Houston Rockets, John Wall is expected to sign for the LA Clippers. [Photo: Sir Charles In Charge]

The LA Lakers have been asking the Houston Rockets about John Wall since last February’s trade deadline. Houston played hardball and refused to trade the veteran point guard for Russell Westbrook if LA does not attach a first-round pick.

With a possible buyout looming between the Rockets and Wall a few days ago, the Lakers were reportedly very interested in acquiring him. The buyout happened, but the five-time All-Star has already set his sights on the LA Clippers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN.

After losing the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, Wall would have been a nice consolation for the Lakers. Instead, he will become a rival who will now team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The former Houston Rockets playmaker is expected to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers.

Sporting Index @sportingindex

✓ John Wall goes to the Clippers.



It's been a rough 24 hours for the Lakers and Lebron James... 🙃 ✓ Kyrie Irving stays with the Nets.✓ John Wall goes to the Clippers.It's been a rough 24 hours for the Lakers and Lebron James... 🙃 #NBA75 ✓ Kyrie Irving stays with the Nets.✓ John Wall goes to the Clippers.It's been a rough 24 hours for the Lakers and Lebron James... 🙃 #NBA75 https://t.co/sWZmswjSiK

LA’s determination to improve LeBron James’ supporting cast will be tested as their most sought-after targets seem to be beyond their reach.

