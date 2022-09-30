LA Lakers News Roundup: Anthony Davis claims defense will be the LA Lakers’ calling card, Patrick Beverley is impressed with LeBron James’ IQ and elite passing, and more | September 30, 2022

Anthony Davis echoed new coach Darvin Ham’s biggest point of emphasis for the LA Lakers next season. They will live and die with their ability to lock down opponents.

Patrick Beverley has seen firsthand what LeBron James can do on offense with his passing and understanding of the game. On only their first day of training camp, the feisty point guard has come out impressed by the four-time MVP’s incredible skills.

LA Lakers also welcomed Ben Wallace to training camp. If they want to embrace a defensive identity, the Detroit Pistons legend was just the right visitor to inspire the team.

The LA Lakers will hang on their hats on defense behind Anthony Davis’ leadership

Anthony Davis is looking to lead the LA Lakers' defensive effort next season. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Since Darvin Ham was hired by the LA Lakers as the new head coach, he has consistently preached defense as the team’s calling card. It seems like it’s a philosophy that the Hollywood squad has completely embraced.

Anthony Davis, arguably the Lakers’ best and most versatile defender, is ready to hold everyone accountable on that end. AD, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, specified the team’s best strategy for competing next season:

“That’s where we’ll be at our strongest, defensively,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m going to demand we stay committed and lead on that end, as well. I love playing defense. I think you’ll see a much different Lakers team, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Anthony Davis is a three-time blocks champ and a member of the All-NBA Defense team four times. When healthy, he has been one of the league’s most intimidating rim protectors who can also keep up with guards on the perimeter.

AD could be the anchor of a defensive unit that will not compromise on that end of the floor. The addition of Patrick Beverley, another solid defender, could significantly improve a glaring weakness last season.

Patrick Beverley praised LeBron James’ basketball IQ and elite passing

Patrick Beverley has been impressed with LeBron James' basketball IQ and passing. [photo: The Spun]

Patrick Beverley has spent a ton of time guarding LeBron James while they were playing against each other. He’s already been impressed with what 'King James' brings to the game for close to 20 years.

In his first training camp with the LA Lakers, Beverley’s appreciation of James’ skills has only risen. In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet [2:45], the veteran guard praised the four-time MVP:

“It’s just high-IQ basketball. Knowing angles, knowing screening angles. One thing I have learned about [LeBron James], you see him throughout the game, you know, the elite pass.

“One of the best to ever do it from his height, his size. So just knowing all the screening angles, knowing when to roll. You look out the ball, it’s going to be right there on your chest. I mean, that’s just the nature of the business when you play with LeBron James."

During the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship, LeBron James led the entire NBA in assists with 10.2. Last season, he averaged 6.2 assists per contest, which is second on the team behind point guard Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers will continue to rely on James’ playmaking. James’ ability to read defenses coupled with elite passing makes him one of the most dangerous players with the ball in his hand.

Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner Ben Wallace visits the LA Lakers’ training camp

NBA legend Ben Wallace visited the LA Lakers' training camp and former teammate Darvin Ham. [photo: MLive.com]

Darvin Ham is trying to instill in the LA Lakers an unrelenting defensive mindset as they gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season. What better way to inspire the team than to bring in Ben Wallace, one of NBA history’s greatest defenders?

Ben Wallace won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times, a record he shares with another Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo.

Ironically enough, Wallace’s greatest moment in the NBA came against the LA Lakers in 2004. Together with Darvin Ham, the new Lakers head coach, 'Big Ben' helped the Detroit Pistons upset the mighty Shaq and Kobe Lakers.

Ham couldn’t praise Ben Wallace enough and subtly issued a challenge to the entire Lakers roster about their defensive mentality:

“You ever watched Ben Wallace? I wouldn’t even try to hold anybody’s feet to that fire. You’re talking about a guy undrafted, goes on to make the Hall of Fame, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, World Champion. Hopefully, they get close, maybe in the same galaxy, but not on the same planet."

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have been signing Ham’s mantra of defense first. It’ll be interesting to see if they can consistently implement that once the season starts.

