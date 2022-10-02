LA Lakers News Roundup: Anthony Davis compares current team to 2020 title winning lineup, LeBron James to play more preseason games this time around, and more - October 2, 2022

Anthony Davis seems pleased with the LA Lakers' current lineup coming into next season. According to the superstar, their current roster is comparable to their lineup in 2020.

LeBron James is ready to get back on track this season. He said that he'd be playing more preseason games this year to prepare for when the season officially begins.

Here is the latest LA Lakers news:

Anthony Davis believes that the LA Lakers' current lineup is similar to their 2020 championship-winning roster

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Anthony Davis was recently interviewed during training camp regarding his thoughts on the LA Lakers' current lineup. AD is confident that this year's roster can play effective defense. He also mentioned that the team has more shooting. Davis is confident that the current lineup will have a better chance of succeeding this year. Davis said that the current roster reminds him of the 2020 roster.

“It kind of reminds me of my first year here with JaVale in that lineup, having that lob threat, and the rest of the guys playing on the perimeter,” Davis said.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Asked Anthony Davis about the group with him, LeBron, Russ, Nunn and Jones that we’ve been hearing a lot about. Said AD: “It kind of reminds me of my first year here with JaVale in that lineup, having that lob threat and the rest of the guys playing on the perimeter.” Asked Anthony Davis about the group with him, LeBron, Russ, Nunn and Jones that we’ve been hearing a lot about. Said AD: “It kind of reminds me of my first year here with JaVale in that lineup, having that lob threat and the rest of the guys playing on the perimeter.” https://t.co/l6MxjvGaAe

LeBron James is going to play more Preseason games this year

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

After a disappointing season for the LA Lakers, LeBron James plans on getting back up. However, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers plan on getting back in the title picture.

The LA Lakers lacked chemistry in 2021-22. Every team tries to build up their chemistry during the preseason. This time around, LeBron James plans on turning things around by playing more preseason games this year. This will be the perfect opportunity for King James to familiarize himself with the squad.

Darvin Ham is confident he can help boost Damian Jones' game

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

Damian Jones is the Lakers' new starting center. Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters about his confidence in their new big man. He's optimistic that he can help Jones improve his 3-point shot to become an efficient shooter. Coach Ham is likely trying to complement LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's style of play.

Darvin Ham used to be an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He pointed out that during his time there, he was able to help Robin Lopez develop a better 3-point shot. Given Coach Ham's experience in helping players improve their shooting, he's confident he can do the same for Damian Jones. Darvin Ham said:

"No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s, I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s."

Dave McMenamin @mcten Darvin Ham, on his trust in center Damian Jones -- who has only made 13 3-pointers in his six-year career --shooting 3s for the Lakers: "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s [in MIL], I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s." Darvin Ham, on his trust in center Damian Jones -- who has only made 13 3-pointers in his six-year career --shooting 3s for the Lakers: "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s [in MIL], I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far