LA Lakers News Roundup: Anthony Davis expected to be the No 1 offensive option for Purple and Gold, Lakers guard ready to contend for the title, and more - September 29, 2022

The LA Lakers training camp is underway and it appears that Anthony Davis will now be the number one offensive option for the Lakers. Training camp and preseason games will be a trial period to test a few plays revolving around AD.

Newly acquired guard Lonnie Walker IV is ready to play with the Lakers. Playing for a team aiming to contend for the title will undoubtedly help the young player grow. Will his inexperience get in the way?

Here is the latest LA Lakers news:

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham asks for tips from former Jazz coach Quin Snyder

LA Lakers introduce Darvin Ham.

The 2022-23 season will be Darvin Ham's first season as an NBA coach. Considering he's only had assistant coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, it might be quite the challenge for Ham in LA.

Ham's lack of experience is concerning given the challenging nature of the position. Luckily for him, he has a mentor who willingly gives tips on how to become an effective coach. It was reported that former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has offered some tips to Ham as he takes over the reigns in LA.

According to Lakers Nation, Snyder went out of his way to check on Ham at least twice a week. After all, it's no easy task coaching a team with LeBron James.

Anthony Davis expected to be the No. 1 offensive option for the Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

After missing 42 games last season, Anthony Davis is fired up to get back on the court. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Davis said:

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year. I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.”

It looks like Davis' road to redemption will be put to the test. LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that Davis will be the team's first offensive option this season. This decision was made to reduce the load on LeBron. James is now 37 and entering his 20th season.

According to Davis, James has repeatedly told him that the Lakers are his team now. It remains to be seen if this is the year we get to see a healthy and effective Anthony Davis.

Lonnie Walker IV is ready to contend for the title

Lonnie Walker IV signed with the LA Lakers in the offseason.

Lonnie Walker IV signed for the LA Lakers from the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

Walker's new team couldn't have been more different than his last one. San Antonio has a young team who are in a rebuilding phase. On the other hand, the Lakers have veterans and superstar caliber players on their roster. From LeBron James to Anthony Davis to Russell Westbrook, LA has enough talent to guide Walker.

According to Lakers Nation, Walker said:

"No pressure at all. Quite frankly, I don’t really believe in pressure if I’m gonna be honest with you. It either breaks pipes or makes diamonds, and I’m sure as hell a diamond. I’m just here to play. I’m here to win."

With that type of mentality coming from the young gun, it's safe to say that the Lakers are locked and loaded with motivation this coming season.

