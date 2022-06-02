LA Lakers News Roundup: Boston Celtics talisman praises the hiring of Darvin Ham, Stephen A. Smith believes that Steph Curry will win more rings than Lakers superstar, and more - June 2, 2022 

With the NBA Finals nearly upon us, the LA Lakers continue to dominate the headlines despite a disappointing campaign. They did not even make the Play-In tournament season. But still, the most storied franchise in the history of the league is one the biggest talking points.

The team has been making news since hiring Darvin Ham as the next head coach of the franchise. Having players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis certainly helps in bringing attention to the franchise. The front office is also constantly generating buzz as they look to make key alterations to their roster ahead of next season.

With that said, here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for June 2nd, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Al Horford praises the LA Lakers for hiring Darvin Ham

Former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers have brought in Darvin Ham as a replacement for Frank Vogel as this move has been praised by Boston Celtics big man Al Horford. The Lakers fired Vogel a day after their season ended as Ham is making his head coaching debut with the franchise.

In the wake of the news, Horford said:

"Darvin is about as good a guy as you're going to see, a big competitor. Extreme competitor. The Lakers are really lucky to have a guy like him. He's the kind of guy that you want."

Ham has been an assistant coach in the NBA for quite some time and was part of Mike Budenholzer's coaching staff when the Bucks won the championship last season.

Stephen A. Smith believes that Steph Curry will win more championships than LeBron James

Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been among the all-time great rivalries that have defined this generation. According to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, the Warriors superstar will surpass the LA Lakers superstar in terms of the number of championships won.

Smith said:

"I'm willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning two of the next three titles. I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four. That is what I believe will happen."

LeBron James currently has four championships while Steph Curry will have a chance at winning his fourth championship in the NBA Finals this year.

Lakers insider believes that the hire of Darvin Ham to be "nuts"

Darvin Ham for the Milwaukee Bucks

LA Times writer Bill Plaschke believes that the LA Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as the next head coach is "nuts". Plaschke, however, also wrote that there might be a method to the madness behind the Lakers' decision to hire a first-time head coach. Plaschke wrote:

"At first glance, the hiring of former bench warmer and anonymous assistant Darvin Ham as the Lakers’ new head coach Friday appears to be nuts. After all, the Lakers are arguably the league’s nuttiest operation.

"Maybe they can harness their crazy with crazy. Maybe their shrewd veterans can be shaken up by an untested innocent. Maybe this team with seemingly no chance at winning a championship needs a coach with nothing to lose."

