LA Lakers News Roundup: Byron Scott praises Darvin Ham, Jeanie Buss opens up about Dr. Jerry Buss' legacy, and more - September 1, 2022 

The LA Lakers have been making the news all summer as they look to avoid a repeat of last season. It certainly helps to have LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on their roster as they are always in the news.

The Lakers endured a horrendous season in 2021-22 as they did not even make the play-in tournament despite having championship aspirations. They have brought in Darvin Ham as their coach to instill a defensive mindset on the roster.

Byron Scott praises Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The latest addition to the LA Lakers is coach Darvin Ham. He received some praise from former Laker Byron Scott. Ham, like Scott, played in the NBA and has been successful as a coach. The Lakers gig will be Ham's rookie head coaching job but he got a high reccomendation from Scott.

"I know that he’s a workaholic. He’s a hard working kid; he’s tough, he’s defensive minded. Which this team definitely has to get back to, but I love the acquisition of picking Darvin Ham," Scott said.

Jeanie Buss opens about the legacy of Dr. Jerry Buss

Jeanie Buss during a game in the BIG3 Championship.

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, in a recent interview, spoke about the legacy of her father, the late great Dr. Jerry Buss. He bought the franchise in the late 70s and eventually turned it into a winning machine. Jeanie spoke about how you always have to contend for championships. She said this was one of the reasons why she had a falling out with her brother Jim Buss.

"That’s what really caused the conflict between my brother and I. The way he was operating the team, we were making a nice home at the bottom of the standings year after year.

"That wasn’t the brand that Dr. Buss created. No one has the formula to win a championship. But you always be relevant and be part of the conversation and give yourself a chance to win," Jeanie said.

Byron Scott hopeful of the LA Lakers turning it around this year

Byron Scott in charge of the LA Lakers during a game vs Utah Jazz.

Former LA Lakers coach Byron Scott is hopeful that the franchise can turn it around this year. Scott said that for this to happen, the Big Three — LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook — need to stay healthy.

"I'm hoping this year that they’re healthy. I’m hoping that they’ve been working out and getting ready for the season. Getting ready for the preseason and all that stuff because I think those guys together could be dynamic," Scott said.

