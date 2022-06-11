LA Lakers News Roundup: Darvin Ham promises three things to Laker Nation, LeBron James lauds Steph Curry’s Game 4 performance and more | 11th June,2022

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is vowing to do three things to improve the Lakers. These are the three things that he considers to be the most crucial for L.A.’s planned big comeback next season.

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka introducing Darvin Ham as the new head coach of the LA Lakers.

The Darvin Ham train is rolling smoothly in Hollywood. L.A.’s new head coach has gotten off to an impressive start with Russell Westbrook and is now directing his plans to Laker Nation.

After this season’s epic failure where the fans were clueless about what the team was trying to do, Ham is communicating their goals already.

The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach will be called out or praised for three things that he vows the Lakers will do:

"There's three things I can guarantee you, coming up this season, 2022-2023. We're going to be three things and I promise you, we're going to be all three of these things. We're going to be competitive, we're going to be together, and we're going to hold ourselves accountable.

"Hopefully, that's going to lead to a ton of success, but it's a daily process. So stay tuned, don't give up, we're pushing the line, we're coming."

Coach Ham with a message to the Lakers Faithful

If the Lakers can fulfill their promise, they should accomplish far better than what they showed this season.

L.A.’s shortcomings before Ham came had the hallmarks of a team that couldn’t care less. They looked like they had quit on numerous occasions and were booed by the home crowd for their lack of effort.

Lakers Nation can’t wait to see how they perform next season.

LeBron James lauds rival Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors superstar torches the NBA’s best defense

LeBron James sang Steph Curry's praise after the latter's aw-dropping performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. [Photo: Blue Man Hoop]

LeBron James is all too familiar with what Steph Curry can do in the NBA Finals. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Curry’s Warriors in three of the four times they met in a championship series.

Curry arguably played the best NBA Finals game of his career against the Boston Celtics on the road to lead the Warriors to a series-tying win. “King James,” like millions of basketball fans, was in awe of what he witnessed last night.

“Chef is INSANE!!!”

Steph Curry’s 43-point masterpiece was the second time he scored at least 40 in an NBA Finals game. The two-time MVP erupted for 47 in a losing effort against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the 2019 championship series.

The best thing about Curry’s masterclass was the fact that he did it in the Warriors’ biggest game of the season. With Golden State’s season close to ending had they lost the game, the three-time champion refused to let his team lose.

Like LeBron James, the Warriors’ MVP has had his share of doubters and critics. Game 4 is Curry’s biggest response to those criticisms yet.

James Worthy finds hope in the LA Lakers if Anthony Davis is healthy

Anthony Davis' health will be crucial to the LA Lakers' success next season. [Photo: USA Today]

The LA Lakers mortgaged their future when they traded for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019. He played 62 games that season and helped LeBron James bring banner No. 18 to Hollywood.

Over the last two seasons, AD has played a total of 76 games. L.A. was bounced in the first round last year and did not even make the playoffs this season.

LA Lakers legend James Worthy had this to say about Anthony Davis' impact on the Purple and Gold franchise:

“It’s so amazing that when he’s on the floor healthy, it’s like he’s one of the best in the league. I mean, he plays against Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he plays against Embiid, and he just has to have a healthy year. I think he knows this."

The LA Lakers' new head coach is bullish on the team’s title hopes next season if AD is healthy. Darvin Ham mentioned a few times in his introductory press conference that having the big man healthy is “key” for Los Angeles.

Darvin Ham calls Anthony Davis "the key" to the Lakers getting back to a championship level. Emphasized the defensive side of the ball

Besides getting healthy, Anthony Davis has been accused of heading into the last two seasons out of shape. The eight-time All-Star has vowed to make a huge comeback, so it’ll be interesting to see the kind of shape he’s in when next season starts.

