LA Lakers News Roundup: Former Purple and Gold head coach compares Russell Westbrook to Gary Payton, Metta Sandiford-Artest keen on coaching an NBA team, and more - | May 19th, 2022

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse, the LA Lakers had a horrendous 2021-22 campaign and yet the most storied franchise in the history of the league keeps making the airwaves. The team is in search of a new head coach and has been linked with the likes of Quinn Snyder, Doc Rivers and others.

Possessing LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis certainly helps in bringing attention to the franchise as the trio are always in the news for one reason or another and everything they do is forensically examined by the media.

With that said, here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for May 19th, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Phil Jackson compared Russell Westbrook to Gary Payton

Jeanie Buss and Phil Jackson in attendance

Former LA Lakers head coach Phil Jackson has compared Russell Westbrook's situation with the Lakers to the one he encountered with Gary Payton back in 2003 as the then Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss acquired Payton despite Jackson not being too keen on him.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the former head coach used this as an example to emphasize the point of a head coach making the best of what he has at his disposal instead of complaining about it. Amick said:

"For Jackson’s part, sources say he has cited the Gary Payton dilemma in the 2003-04 Lakers season as a way of illustrating a coach’s need to make the best of roster decisions that weren’t his preference. In essence, deal with the hand you’re dealt rather than complain about it."

Sam Amick @sam_amick



On the Suns' eclipse, an ode to Giannis, Lakers coaching search intel (Russ related), a big-picture Kings note and more



theathletic.com/3313970/2022/0… Playoff notes and thoughts from yours truly, at @TheAthletic On the Suns' eclipse, an ode to Giannis, Lakers coaching search intel (Russ related), a big-picture Kings note and more Playoff notes and thoughts from yours truly, at @TheAthletic On the Suns' eclipse, an ode to Giannis, Lakers coaching search intel (Russ related), a big-picture Kings note and moretheathletic.com/3313970/2022/0…

Metta Sandiford-Artest speaks about his coaching interest

Metta Sandiford-Artest with the LA Lakers

Former LA Lakers talisman Metta Sandiford-Artest has highlighted his aspirations to coach a team in the league and lead the franchise to a championship. Speaking to Ian Begley of SNY, the 2010 NBA champion spoke about wanting more glory despite the success he had as a player. Artest said:

"I’m definitely trying to be a head coach one day in the NBA. I’m not really forcing it. I do have a couple people reaching out to different teams. But one day, I would love to be a head coach in the NBA. I still got a lot of unfinished business in terms of winning."

Artest continued:

"Because of how I got suspended, I missed out on All-Star Games, I missed out on All-Defensive First Teams, I missed out on more championships. So I’m still motivated. … I’m just as motivated as I was when I was a 15-year-old kid in the streets. One day I do wanna win a title as an NBA head coach. That’s my intentions."

Ian Begley @IanBegley



Metta Sandiford-Artest talks NYK, BKN, LAL, role with From earlier: "I would just encourage the fans to...really just trust the process. The Knick fans, the real fans, kind of need to take a step back and just be supportive."Metta Sandiford-Artest talks NYK, BKN, LAL, role with @Courts_Of_Dream Foundation: sny.tv/articles/metta… From earlier: "I would just encourage the fans to...really just trust the process. The Knick fans, the real fans, kind of need to take a step back and just be supportive."Metta Sandiford-Artest talks NYK, BKN, LAL, role with @Courts_Of_Dream Foundation: sny.tv/articles/metta…

LA Lakers have a standing offer from the Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

During trade deadline day, the LA Lakers had an offer on the table from the Houston Rockets that would have seen Russell Westbrook return to his former team along with a first-round pick and the Lakers would in return receive John Wall.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, this offer very much still stands as the Rockets are keen to move on from Wall, who did not play a single minute this season for the franchise.

