LA Lakers News Roundup: Former head coach linked with the Utah Jazz job, Tracy McGrady thanks Kobe Bryant for turning down $200 million and more - June 9, 2022 

Despite the NBA Finals in full swing, the LA Lakers continue to garner attention as they make changes ahead of next season. After being eliminated without making the Play-In tournament, the Lakers have their work cut out for them in the summer.

The team has been making news since hiring Darvin Ham as the next head coach of the franchise. Having LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis certainly helps to bring attention to the franchise.

The most storied franchise in the league continues to be one of the biggest talking points.

LA Lakers News Roundup for June 9, 2022

Frank Vogel linked with the head coaching job in Utah

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been linked with the Utah Jazz's head coaching job. The Jazz were taken aback by the sudden resignation of Quin Snyder.

They are reportedly looking at the former Lakers head coach as a successor to Snyder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj said:

"Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter."

The LA Lakers have moved on fairly swiftly from Vogel as they brought in Darvin Ham as the replacement. The Jazz are looking to build a championship contending roster, and Vogel has a championship pedigree, having coached the Lakers to the title in 2020.

Tracy McGrady thanks Kobe Bryant for his Adidas deal

Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant in action.

Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady has thanked the late great Kobe Bryant for turning down a deal with Adidas. McGrady was the recipient of an even more generous deal from the shoe manufacturers as a result. McGrady said:

"Kobe was about to sign a $200M deal with Adidas. Who was next in line? I was like, Kob, thank you, brother.. I’m glad you turned down that $200M because you left me a $100M, bro."

The LA Lakers superstar bought out of his Adidas deal by churning out $8 million. He was displeased with one of the latest shoes at the time. This resulted in the company desperately needing to land McGrady and ending up forking out a lifetime deal.

O’Shea Jackson defends Anthony Davis and takes a cheeky dig at Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

O'Shea Jackson, the son of Hollywood legend Ice Cube, came to the defense of LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. He also made a cheeky comment about LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Jackson said:

"I can’t figure out why this happens to Anthony Davis. It’s so unlucky, but he has played more games than Kawhi."

O'Shea was subsequently embroiled in a heated discussion with TJ Jefferson. He downplayed the championship Kawhi won with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and credited that ring to Gregg Popovich.

