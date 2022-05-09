LA Lakers News Roundup: Former NBA champion gives hilarious response to Steph Curry-Russell Westbrook trade swap suggestion, Kendrick Lamar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, and more | May 9th, 2022 

The LA Lakers continue to be among the headlines, despite not featuring in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Some of the latest news circling the Lakers is related to their superstar players from the past and present. LeBron James has been advised by a popular TV personality to work on his free-throw shooting, while rapper Kendrick Lamar has paid a remarkable tribute to a former five-time NBA champion with the Purple and Gold.

On that note, here's a look at some of the most newly reported intriguing stories featuring the LA Lakers.

Skip Bayless criticizes LeBron James, advises him to work on his free throw instead of focusing on commercials

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James' biggest critic, Skip Bayless, launched yet another attack on the 'King.' James hit the offseason early after the LA Lakers failed to make it to the playoffs, let alone the play-in tournament. The four-time NBA champion is known to be heavily invested in his off-court business ventures, and he has been in the headlines due to that of late.

Bayless used that as an opportunity to take a subtle dig at James about the latter's latest commercial with Ruffles. Here's what the Fox Sports analyst tweeted:

"Hey, LeGone: my answer to your question, flamin' hot or cheddar & sour cream? NEITHER. Lay off the chips, wine, tequila. You must get in better shape for next yr, your 20th. You kept running out of gas in closing time. And please, get off the couch and work on your free throws!"

LeBron James is one of the best all-around players the NBA has seen. However, the four-time champion has always struggled from the free-throw line throughout his career. James has never managed to shoot over 80% from the charity stripe, which Bayless has often pointed out on his talk shows.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, LeGone: my answer to your question, flamin' hot or cheddar & sour cream? NEITHER. Lay off the chips, wine, tequila. You must get in better shape for next yr, your 20th. You kept running out of gas in closing time. And please, get off the couch and work on your free throws! Hey, LeGone: my answer to your question, flamin' hot or cheddar & sour cream? NEITHER. Lay off the chips, wine, tequila. You must get in better shape for next yr, your 20th. You kept running out of gas in closing time. And please, get off the couch and work on your free throws!

Richard Jefferson trolls suggestions of a Steph Curry-Russell Westbrook trade swap

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have always been a prominent name circling NBA rumors. They are always linked with superstar-potential players regardless of whether they have the resources or flexibility to acquire the big names on the market.

A 'bait tweet' suggested the Lakers and Warriors engaging in a trade swap for Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry, which read (via Christian Rivas):

"Poole’s ascent has made Curry’s contract a massive burden for the Warriors. The smartest thing for them long-term would be to trade Curry to the Lakers for Russ’s expiring contract."

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson had none of it and retweeted the post asking the LA Lakers if anyone from their organization had opened a burner account to mock the aforementioned trade suggestion.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar honors LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in his latest music video

Kendrick Lamar morphed the late Kobe Bryant's face in his new music video [Photo Source: People]

Rap sensation Kendrick Lamar is all set to release some new music for the first time since 2018. He kicked off the proceedings for his latest album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' by releasing the song, "The Hear Part 5." The powerful song will be a part of his upcoming album.

The video of "The Heart Part 5" left fans in awe because of the deepfake technology used by Lamar in it. He used it to morph into faces of some famous black personalities like Will Smith, the late Nipsey Hussle and the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Edited by Prem Deshpande