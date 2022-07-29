LA Lakers News Roundup: Insider suggests trade to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, analyst believes LeBron James is among the losers this off-season, and more | July 29, 2022

The LA Lakers haven't signed a big-name this offseason. Kyrie Irving has been linked to the team, but talks haven't progressed between LA and the Brooklyn Nets over a possible deal. The Lakers have been strategic in their approach this offseason. They, however, need more impactful players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, an analyst believes LeBron has been the biggest loser this offseason. As things stand, the Lakers are far from being considered legitimate challengers in the Western Conference. This is a rare preseason prediction for one of James' teams during his career.

Here are the latest stories surrounding the LA Lakers as of July 29, 2022.

Insider suggests trade for LA Lakers to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

If the LA Lakers want to be a force to be reckoned with next campaign, they desperately need to move Russell Westbrook. They also need to add star-depth to their current roster. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, an anonymous NBA insider has suggested that the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets are open to moving both their stars. Durant has already asked to be moved, but Brooklyn hasn't received offers of their liking. Meanwhile, the franchise won't be keen to keep Irving if Durant leaves. However, Davis is considered the cornerstone of the Lakers. He helped the team win their 17th NBA title in his debut campaign and is in the prime of his career.

He has been off the table in trade discussions, so the LA Lakers are unlikely to deal with him for now.

Analyst believes LeBron James is the biggest loser this off-season

With the four-time MVP turning 38 later this year, LeBron James' championship window is running out. The LA Lakers haven't made a drastic effort to improve their chances of winning a title this offseason. They have added younger and athletic players. LA, however, may need another star player or multiple impact role players to pose some level of threat.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps believes the LA Lakers' offseason, thus far, makes LeBron one of the losers this summer. Here's what he said regarding this on "The Hoop Collective" podcast:

"I think Lebron is a loser of the summer, and I think it's for what you were alluding to, in that, obviously the Lakers made this catastrophically bad Westbrook trade a year ago. We talked about Russ last week. We don't need to get into that any further."

Bontemps continued:

"But, if you're Lebron, going into your age 38 season, and the Lakers this summer, I think we all agree, they made better moves than last summer because they signed guys that were all 10 years younger than the guys they signed last summer."

"Now you've signed a bunch of younger, better bets as minimum players, but there still is a roster that's filled out with minimum players. If you're Lebron, you're looking around at this team, and you're saying, 'We're a team that is not good enough'."

LeBron James' family foundation’s paint scheme to be on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for NASCAR Race

The LeBron James Family Foundation will have its colors painted on RFK Racing's Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for a NASCAR Race on August 7. The LA Lakers talisman continues to promote his charitable foundation. It was created to support the educational and various other needs of the people in Akron, Ohio.

RFK Racing is owned by Fenway Sports Group. LeBron James is a minority owner. That paved the way for the branding of the LeBron James Family Foundation on one of RFK Racing's cars.

