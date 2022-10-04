LA Lakers News Roundup: Juan Toscano-Anderson wants to stay with Purple and Gold for the long term, Darvin Ham convinced Russell Westbrook will thrive in new system, and more | October 4, 2022

Juan Toscano-Anderson hasn’t played a regular-season game with the LA Lakers yet.

However, he has already expressed a willingness to stay in Tinseltown for longer than his one-year contract. JTA could become a staple in the Lakers’ rotation if he continues to develop.

Amid recent endless trade rumors, new head coach Darvin Ham is throwing his support behind Russell Westbrook. A quietly impressive preseason game gives Ham even more confidence that the former MVP will have a bounce-back year next season.

Most basketball fans were eagerly waiting to see the new-look LA Lakers battle the Sacramento Kings in both teams’ first preseason game. Anthony Davis had a masterful first half, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of Oct. 4, 2022:

Juan Toscano-Anderson is aiming to become a long-time LA Lakers player

Juan Toscano-Anderson finished last season with the defending champs Golden State Warriors. He will begin the upcoming season with a team that did not even make the playoffs last season.

JTA, however, isn’t fazed with what’s waiting for him as part of the purple and gold franchise. Here’s what Toscano-Anderson told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on his plans:

"I think it’s the biggest platform in all of sports. ... One of the biggest brands in the world. Lakers is like Coca-Cola, like Nike. Everybody knows the Lakers wherever you go."

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha JTA said he wants to have longevity with the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles.



The LA Lakers also have three of the most popular stars in the league on their roster, which makes the team very relevant. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the lineup, the spotlight is never far from the Hollywood team.

JTA, who is on a one-year deal, will have to prove first that he can be a significant contributor next season. Toscano-Anderson might become part of the LA Lakers' plans if he starts proving his worth alongside his superstar teammates.

Darvin Ham offers unequivocal support for Russell Westbrook amid endless trade rumors

Russell Westbrook can’t seem to get away from the limelight. He was the biggest and most consistent name in almost any trade scenario involving the LA Lakers throughout the offseason.

Before training camp, another rumor emerged that the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers were in serious talks about a trade. Only LA’s supposed reluctance to include two future first-round picks has so far held things up.

Despite all this, coach Darvin Ham sees Westbrook turning a corner under his planned strategy for next season. Dan Woike of the LA Times was one of those who had the report:

“Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook is 'a Los Angeles Laker and I’m not mad at that.' Said tonight shows that Westbrook will thrive in the Lakers 4-out, 1-in system.”

Russ was more engaged off-the-ball in Monday (October 4) night’s preseason game than he was for most of last season. He was decisive and smart with his movements when LeBron James and Anthony Davis played their pick-and-roll sets.

Westbrook also hustled on defense and helped with playmaking to give Laker fans a glimpse of how he could contribute to the team.

Ham added this about how he’s looking at the Russell Westbrook situation:

“He’s ours, and we love him, and we want him to do well.”

Anthony Davis posts first-half double-double but LA Lakers still lose first preseason game

Anthony Davis didn't disappoint Laker Nation in the LA Lakers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game on Monday night. There was a lot of hand-wringing about how AD would look after struggling to stay healthy last season.

The eight-time All-Star answered those concerns with an impressive double-double in just 16 minutes of action. With Davis leading the way, the LA Lakers took the lead after the first two quarters.

#Lakers "I never lost confidence in my shot." - Anthony Davis speaks to the media after scoring 11 points & 11 rebounds in 16 minutes of play. "I never lost confidence in my shot." - Anthony Davis speaks to the media after scoring 11 points & 11 rebounds in 16 minutes of play. #Lakers https://t.co/HuHjzJu8SK

AD’s sizzling performance was in sharp contrast to LeBron James’ display. “King James” finished with four points but missed all seven of his field-goal attempts, including two tries from beyond the arc.

Ably providing support to Davis were Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn. Russ set the tone for the first quarter with two quick drives against Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Nunn, who sat out last season with an injury, was a welcome sight for the Lakers. He had nine points and displayed emerging chemistry with Westbrook on both ends of the floor.

The Tinseltown squad’s next preseason game will be against the Phoenix Suns on October 6.

