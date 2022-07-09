LA Lakers News Roundup: Kyrie Irving fuels trade talks by attending LA Sparks game, LeBron James attends Summer League game, and more | 9th July, 2022

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was recently on the LA Lakers' home court to watch the LA Sparks in action. His presence in Los Angeles is only adding fuel to rumors that a deal between the Nets and the Lakers is imminent.

LeBron James showed his engagement to how the Lakers are doing by going to Las Vegas for the Summer League. The four-time MVP was one of several superstars who trooped into Sin City to support their respective teams.

GM Rob Pelinka officially welcomed Max Christie, the 35th pick in this year's draft, to the LA Lakers. The terms of the contract were undisclosed but it’s believed to be a two-year minimum deal for the rookie.

Here is the latest news regarding the Lakers as of July 9, 2022:

Kyrie Irving watches the LA Sparks battle the Seattle Storm in Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving in LA isn’t usually big news as he often comes to Hollywood in the summer. But the enigmatic Brooklyn Nets point guard is reportedly determined to reunite with LeBron James next season for the Lakers.

Irving’s presence in Los Angeles may not be a coincidence if reports are to be believed. Ric Bucher is one of those who believes that the seven-time All-Star could leave the Nets for the Lakers. On an episode of "The Colin Cowherd podcast," the veteran NBA insider had this to say:

"Kyrie's already in LA. Now, he's worked out here before, but indicators that I'm getting is that he's here, and he's not leaving, and eventually, that deal is going to get done."

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks and LA Lakers counterpart Rob Pelinka are both in Las Vegas for their respective teams’ Summer League stint. For the deal to take place, Russell Westbrook is likely to be the main superstar to go the other way.

Report: LeBron James has been 'putting some pressure' behind the scenes to bring Kyrie Irving to the Lakers

LeBron James is reportedly pushing the Lakers to get the Irving deal done. The four-time MVP is also in Las Vegas and could be working behind the scenes to nudge the front office to aggressively pursue “Uncle Drew.”

LeBron James is supporting the LA Lakers’ Summer League team

LeBron James’ engagement for the Lakers’ upcoming season was on full display in Las Vegas for the Summer League. The Lakers played the Phoenix Suns in their last scheduled game on Friday night.

The 18x All-Star, who was taking in the action near the baseline, surprised fans when he suddenly sprung into action. James quickly got to his feet to help Scotty Pippen Jr., who fell to the baseline after converting a layup.

Pippen Jr., the son of legendary Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, is on a two-way contract with the Lakers. He is expected to develop playing with both LeBron James and as part of the LA’s G-League team.

“King James” wasn’t the only LA Lakers superstar that was helping the young roster in the Summer League. Russell Westbrook was on the opposite side of the court from James and sat on the bench with the team. He also surprised the fans when he took the time to give instructions to the players.

Russell Westbrook coaching up the Lakers Summer League team.

After LA’s disastrous campaign last season, where they often looked disengaged, it was a pleasant surprise to see their superstars actively helping the team.

Max Christie has officially signed for the Purple and Gold franchise

The LA Lakers spent a 2028 second-rounder and cash to get the Orlando Magic’s 35th pick in the NBA draft. While they had their eyes on several prospects, they ended up with Max Christie of Michigan State.

Christie struggled in his lone season with the Spartans, averaging 9.96 PPG, and shot poorly from the field. He hit only 38.2% of his shots, including a ghastly 31.7% from three-point distance.

The LA Lakers, however, are convinced that had Christie stayed for another year at MSU, he would have been a high lottery pick next year.

In three Summer League games, Christie is averaging 6.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.0 APG. His struggles from the field have continued as he is shooting only 25%.

The LA Lakers signed free agent Lonnie Walker to their taxpayer mid-level exception, which will likely put Christie’s deal to a minimum two-year contract.

