LA Lakers News Roundup: LA Lakers looking for a first-time head coach to lead team next season, Jeanie Buss insists LeBron James and Klutch Sports are not running front office, and more | 16th May 2022

The LA Lakers could zag while most expect them to zig when it comes to their coaching hire. Instead of looking for an established name like the ones they’ve been rumored to prefer, Rob Pelinka and staff could hire new blood.

In other news, team owner Jeanie Buss wanted to set the record straight that it’s the LA Lakers’ front office who runs the show in La La Land. Despite LeBron James’ and Klutch Sports’ seeming influence, Buss is backing Rob Pelinka amidst the team’s dysfunction.

The LA Lakers are still waiting for the availability and willingness of some head-coaching candidates who are disinterested in what was once a marquee job. LA’s embarrassing treatment of Frank Vogel and backroom politics could cost them their ideal coaching hire.

LA Lakers could opt for someone new if elite coaches are unavailable or disinterested

Darvin Ham or another rookie head coach could be manning the LA Lakers' sideline next season. [Photo: LA Times]

Rob Pelinka’s vow for a thorough search for Frank Vogel’s replacement could be hampered by the unavailability of elite coaches. Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers and Quin Snyder are all under contract by their respective teams.

If the Lakers can’t pry these veteran big-name coaches, they may go the opposite route and hire someone entirely new to head coaching.

Here’s what Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on the Hollywood squad’s search for a new head coach:

“Aside from Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder, or another elite coach becoming available, it looks like the Lakers are strongly considering the upside of a rookie head coach.”

The latest young bench tactician that the LA Lakers wanted to interview was Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee. They’ve also been in contact with another Bucks assistant in Darvin Ham and are interested in the Toronto Raptors’ Adrian Griffin as well.

Rome @Rome_Beast Darvin Ham bring Charles Lee w/ you & it’s scary hours in LA. Darvin Ham bring Charles Lee w/ you & it’s scary hours in LA. https://t.co/BugVv6plwu

The Boston Celtics are headed into the Eastern Conference finals behind the leadership and gung-ho style of Ime Udoka, a first-time head coach. Seemingly drawing inferences from that, LA is reportedly not going to shy away from handing the reins to a rookie coach if the fit is right.

Jeanie Buss defends LA Lakers’ front office as the voice behind team’s decisions

Jeanie Buss is taking responsibility over past and future decisions that the LA Lakers have made or will make. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

LeBron James’ clout on every team he has played for is well-chronicled. He worked behind the scenes in pushing for the LA Lakers to mortgage their future for Anthony Davis. It was a decision that helped the franchise bag another NBA title in what is now known as the “Bubble Championship.”

Last summer, “King James” was reportedly at the center of various trade scenarios that ended when the four-time MVP gave the blessing to acquire Russell Westbrook. While the AD trade was initially a success, the same can’t be said of the Westbrook trade.

Team owner Jeanie Buss, in an interview with Bill Plaschke of the LA Times, shut down rumors of James and Klutch Sports running the team:

“Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all, I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson My sister and Lakers owner @JeanieBuss was sincere, honest, and direct with her feelings about last season in a new LA Times article. She wants, and expects, things to change for the Lakers next season and Jeanie is the sole decision maker for the Laker organization. My sister and Lakers owner @JeanieBuss was sincere, honest, and direct with her feelings about last season in a new LA Times article. She wants, and expects, things to change for the Lakers next season and Jeanie is the sole decision maker for the Laker organization.

Buss’ statement is the opposite of rumors that surfaced several weeks ago when the front office reportedly blamed James and Klutch Sports for the Westbrook trade. She has sworn to make the 18x All-Star happy with his stay in LA, which could compromise the team’s decision-making.

Lakers' coaching search experiences rough sailing due to obvious posturing by those in front office

A seeming power struggle in the front office could be the biggest stumbling block for the LA Lakers to hire their best possible candidate. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

The LA Lakers hired their former legendary head coach Phil Jackson to help in the search for Frank Vogel’s replacement. Even with the Zen Master working as a consultant, the team may have limited options, to begin with.

Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the LA Times reported that the search is expected to hit a snag due to last season’s dysfunction:

“Those with knowledge of coaching situations around the league say the Lakers’ reputation isn’t good — concerns about meddling, too many voices, suspect contracts and obvious roster problems creating an equation that has them working from behind.”

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen We need a Kurt Rambis Shadow Executive of the Year Trophy. We need a Kurt Rambis Shadow Executive of the Year Trophy.

The report stressed, however, that someone will end up pining for what the LA Lakers and the head-coaching job will represent:

“The weather is great and the legacy can be too — the chance to work for the same franchise as Bill Sharman, Pat Riley and Phil Jackson. At the most base level, there are only 30 jobs to be a coach in the NBA, and scarcity can make people compromise.”

Who the Lakers head coach will turn out to be may not even matter if LeBron James or Anthony Davis continues to suffer from nagging injuries. The coaching hire may also be irrelevant if James, AD and Russell Westbrook can’t figure out how to make things work when they’re on the floor together.

