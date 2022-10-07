LA Lakers News Roundup: Lakers sideline Big 3 and promptly lose big to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dennis Schroder could join the team over the weekend, and more | October 7, 2022

The LA Lakers sidelined their Big 3 and lost big to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell. Coach Darvin Ham gave the lion’s share of the minutes to the young players such as rookie Max Christie and Scottie Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder’s papers have been sorted out, allowing him to join his new team sooner rather than later. It remains unclear, though, if he can arrive in time to join the Lakers to face defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday (Oct. 9).

In other news, Darvin Ham acknowledged Austin Reaves’ impressive showing in two preseason games. He called the sophomore a valuable piece for the LA Lakers as they look to bounce back from last season’s embarrassing campaign.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of Oct. 7, 2022:

LA Lakers lose third straight preseason game without Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

LeBron James (left), Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (right) sat out the Lakers' defeat against the Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers held back their Big 3 and stood no chance against the nearly complete Minnesota Timberwolves. After playing two preseason games, Darvin Ham sidelined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The slightly alarming part is that Anthony Davis, who didn’t play against the Phoenix Suns due to back tightness, didn't feature either. LA is claiming that it’s nothing more than a precautionary move as they want to make sure AD is 100% healthy when the season starts.

Against the Timberwolves, the Lakers relied on youngsters such as Max Christie, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider. The guard combo of Christie and Pippen Jr., who played very well last month in Las Vegas, put up decent numbers.

The undrafted rookie handled the playmaking duties and filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists. He also managed three steals and two blocks.

Christie, the LA Lakers’ second-round pick had 11 points and five rebounds. The usually sweet-shooting Cole Swider wasn’t as efficient as he is capable of, but still had 17 points.

LA’s young blood didn’t stand much of a chance against Minnesota, which only missed Karl-Anthony Towns in its starting unit. The Timberwolves eventually ran out 114-99 winners, with Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell putting up 13 points each.

The wait for Dennis Schroder will end during the weekend

Dennis Schroder in action for Germany at the FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Dennis Schroder's return is finally set to take place this weekend. After weeks of red tape hold up, the German international looks primed to rejoin LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

ESPN’s David McMenamin had this to report on Schroder’s impending arrival:

“Dennis Schroder’s visa issue has been resolved and he is set to fly to Los Angeles this weekend, sources tell ESPN. It is TBD whether he will join the Lakers for their road game in GSW on Sunday.”

"Dennis Schroder's visa issue has been resolved and he is set to fly to Los Angeles this weekend, sources tell ESPN. It is TBD whether he will join the Lakers for their road game in GSW on Sunday."

Schroder will join a backcourt that already has Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn. Before the preseason, Darvin Ham wanted everyone on the team to earn their roles. But after three games, it seems like he has decided to make Westbrook the starting point guard.

If that is the case, Schroder will have to come off the bench to make an impact. The NBA journeyman has previously thrived as the leader of the bench mob and had his best years in the league as a backup.

If Schroder can show the same form he showed for Germany in EuroBasket 2022, he could play a crucial role for the LA Lakers next season.

Austin Reaves earns Darvin Ham’s praise

Austin Reaves has impressed since breaking out for the LA Lakers last season

Austin Reaves closed out last season with a bang. In three preseason games this time around, he’s proven that he’s determined to continue putting in the same type of performance.

Darvin Ham noted what Reaves has been showing since the start of training camp and had nothing but praise for the second-year guard:

“Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife. … He’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around.”

Ham on Reaves: "Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife … he's going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around."



Reaves had 6 points on 2 of 3 FG’s, 9 assists, 7 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks in his starting role. Ham on Reaves: “Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife … he’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around.”Reaves had 6 points on 2 of 3 FG’s, 9 assists, 7 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks in his starting role.

Without Anthony Davis in the LA Lakers' lineup against the Phoenix Suns, Reaves played as if he belonged in the starting unit. He racked up the most minutes (28) across players from both teams and rewarded Ham with his best game of the preseason.

Reaves’ all-around brilliance was reflected in his numbers as he tallied six points, seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks against the Suns. More importantly, he looked very comfortable around LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, which could pave the way for him to earn more minutes.

The LA Lakers could make the sophomore LeBron James’ primary backup at the small forward position. If he continues to improve, the Lakers will have one more important piece they can count on this season.

