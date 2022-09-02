LA Lakers News Roundup: Lakers still interested in Cam Reddish, LA is comfortable if Russell Westbrook isn’t traded before training camp, and more | September 2, 2022

Cam Reddish could be on the LA Lakers’ radar after the New York Knicks failed to acquire Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. New York does not seem to have a clear plan for the former Duke standout, who could be available via trade.

Contrary to belief, the Lakers haven't set a deadline to trade Russell Westbrook before training camp starts. A recent report suggested that LA doesn't have a problem with Westbrook being in the lineup when the season starts.

After the Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, several Jazz veterans could also be traded. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson are three of the names who have been repeatedly brought up in Lakers trade rumors.

The LA Lakers could trade for Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks swung and missed out on Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks could now be willing to listen to offers for several players on their roster. Cam Reddish, who seems to be forgotten in New York’s plans, could be someone the LA Lakers could trade for.

Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote on this matter. He said the Lakers have an interest in the 6-foot-8 forward.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane The Lakers were hoping to land Cam Reddish at the trade deadline last season; now he's rumored to want out of New York and in the final year of his contract. Wings are the best position to take chances on in today's NBA... The Lakers were hoping to land Cam Reddish at the trade deadline last season; now he's rumored to want out of New York and in the final year of his contract. Wings are the best position to take chances on in today's NBA...

Berman’s report also explained why the Lakers and other teams might be interested in Reddish. The Knicks' lack of planning for Reddish is a primary reason. Reddish, who is eligible for a contract extension before the October deadline, is looking for a larger role.

Reddish is a career 32.5% shooter from beyond the arc, including a ghastly 25.8% clip last season. Acquiring him will not solve LA’s glaring need for outside shooting.

Russell Westbrook’s presence in training camp will not be an issue for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s future with the LA Lakers will continue to be speculated on until training camp is underway. The former MVP is supposedly on the way out following the Lakers’ acquisition of Patrick Beverley.

Dan Woike’s report for the LA Times contradicts that popular belief. He wrote that the Lakers are comfortable with Westbrook being on the roster when training camp starts. Coach Darvin Ham is also looking to unlock defensive intensity in Westbrook.

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview



latimes.com/sports/lakers/… “Sources say the Lakers are comfortable heading into training camp with Westbrook on their roster, hoping new coach Darvin Ham can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense.” “Sources say the Lakers are comfortable heading into training camp with Westbrook on their roster, hoping new coach Darvin Ham can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense.”latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

The Lakers have been hoping for a lot of things to go right if Westbrook is on the roster when training camp starts. They’re hoping he will improve on defense and his relationship with Patrick Beverley won't compromise the Lakers’ championship aspirations.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More around-the-NBA notes: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side. More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

Ham has reportedly already contacted Westbrook and Beverley on how they could coexist next season. One does not have to necessarily come off the bench for the other as they can play together in certain situations.

The Utah Jazz's full rebuild mode could benefit the LA Lakers

The Utah Jazz broke the core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Everyone in Utah is practically available, for the right price. If the LA Lakers are willing to pony up their two future first-round picks, they could get whoever they want from the Jazz.

Dan Woike of the LA Times reported on how Utah’s interest in hoarding draft picks could make the Lakers a trade partner again. He wrote that Mike Conley and Jared Vanderbilt could be available.

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 Eric Pincus @EricPincus If the Jazz and Lakers wanted to make a Westbrook deal, a hard cap in Utah wouldn't stop that specifically. It might impact how it would be constructed - but it's still feasible if parties are interested twitter.com/LakerCentral36… If the Jazz and Lakers wanted to make a Westbrook deal, a hard cap in Utah wouldn't stop that specifically. It might impact how it would be constructed - but it's still feasible if parties are interested twitter.com/LakerCentral36… For those asking if the Lakers and Jazz could still pull off a deal after the Mitchell trade. twitter.com/ericpincus/sta… For those asking if the Lakers and Jazz could still pull off a deal after the Mitchell trade. twitter.com/ericpincus/sta…

The Lakers, however, are rumored to be hesitant to include both future first-round picks if the return does not improve the team’s title aspirations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman