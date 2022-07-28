LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James caught in Instagram controversy, Former Miami Heat star declares that he's completely healthy and more - July 27, 2022

The LA Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in the history of the league, are always under the microscope. That comes with the territory after being 17-time champions and employing the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have been in the news all summer long after enduring a horrendous 2021-22 season in the NBA. They did not make the Play-In tournament, despite coming into the season with championship aspirations.

Westbrook's future has been the subject of intense speculation. Meanwhile, King James' future isn't locked-in with the team either. With that said, here's the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for July 27, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LeBron James in the eye of an Instagram controversy

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has been immaculate in the way he has conducted himself on and off the court throughout his illustrious career. Unfortunately, a rumor involving an Instagram model threatens to tarnish his pristine reputation.

James has been accused of sliding into the Just Ghazal's DMs. She threatened to leak the conversations between the pair. The model said James, first, viewed her story. Then, he proceeded to direct message her.

While we'll never know if LeBron messaged her or not, this story has been running through the rumor mill this week.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee #LeCreep This Instagram chick said LeBron James was creeping on her Instagram This Instagram chick said LeBron James was creeping on her Instagram 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 #LeCreep https://t.co/UtjTzzddfJ

Kendrick Nunn declares himself fully fit

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn was expected to play a pivotal role for the team last season. Unfortunately, a bone bruise led to the guard spending the entire campaign on the sidelines. However, Nunn is back for one more season with Los Angeles. He has declared himself 100% healthy once again in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

"I feel great. I feel 100%, to be honest. Back to where I’m normally playing at a high level. I wasn’t expecting to sit out that long, but I took advantage of it just to watch. Sit back and watch from a different perspective," Nunn said.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I feel great. I feel 100%" @geeter3 sits down with @nunnbetter_ to talk about his road to recovery and expectations for the upcoming season. "I feel great. I feel 100%" @geeter3 sits down with @nunnbetter_ to talk about his road to recovery and expectations for the upcoming season. https://t.co/9LsWY6GkDy

LeBron James hypes up his youngest son

LeBron James with his youngest son Bryce James

LeBron James continues to show his appreciation for his children's basketball skills. Bronny and Bryce have been on the receiving end of incredible hype from the four-time Finals MVP. James took to Twitter to share a video of his son Bryce hitting buckets with ease.

"We working! That's all we know. We don't want shit giving to us, we EARN it! #JamesGang," James wrote.

Bryce James is the LA Lakers superstar's youngest son. He is almost as tall as the four-time champion. James has publicly declared that Bryce is the best shooter in the family.

