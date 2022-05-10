LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James enjoying the offseason with a fun-filled Miami Grand Prix weekend, Magic Johnson agrees with the Phil Jackson hire and more | 10th May 2022

LeBron James rubbed elbows with some of the biggest celebrities in the world during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. With the LA Lakers' long offseason starting a few weeks ago, the four-time MVP is spending some well-deserved rest and recreation.

Like the rest of the basketball world, Magic Johnson is clueless about who will coach the LA Lakers next season. However, he feels like LA made the right decision by hiring Phil Jackson. GM Rob Pelinka, with Jackson’s advice, is taking their time as they look to thoroughly evaluate all possible candidates.

Almost lost in the hoopla of the search for a new head coach was the Lakers’ announcement of holding a pre-draft workout. LA is out of draft capital in this year’s draft but is doing its due diligence.

LeBron James returns to Miami to party

"King James" was a staple almost every night at Carbone Beach in Miami. [Photo: List23]

A few weeks ago, LeBron James unashamedly admitted to being hurt while watching the 2022 NBA playoffs from the sidelines. The pain was so real that he vowed never to miss the postseason for the rest of his career.

To ease some of that pain, he’s been flying around the world, with a trip to a tropical heaven called the Maldives, a highlight of his travels. Over the weekend, LeBron James also returned to his old hunting ground in Miami.

Hailee Steinfeld Updates @updatesteinfeld Hailee Steinfeld, LeBron James e Jamie Foxx em um evento em Carbone Beach, Miami. (08/05) Hailee Steinfeld, LeBron James e Jamie Foxx em um evento em Carbone Beach, Miami. (08/05) https://t.co/OaKxZfml4z

LeBron James was seen during the Miami Grand Prix weekend making the rounds and partying hard at night. He’s been photographed having a blast with various celebrities, such as David Beckham and James Corden at Carbone Beach.

LA’s franchise player has heard rumors of a trade that could push him out of Hollywood but is nonchalant about it. LeBron James knows he’s a global name that’s hard to match, let alone top. The Lakers know what they have in “King James” and will gladly back up his activities in the offseason.

Magic Johnson gives a thumbs up to the Phil Jackson hire but clueless who the next head coach will be

Magic Johnson agrees with the LA Lakers' decsion to consult Phil Jackson for the head coahing hire. [Photo: USA Today]

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is staying true to his word of doing a “thorough” and “extensive” search for Frank Vogel’s replacement. The team has already interviewed former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson and erstwhile Portland Trail Blazers bench tactician Terry Stotts.

Magic Johnson understands the tedious process of looking for the best man for the job, which is why he believes Phil Jackson is good for the Lakers. The legendary coach will not coach the Lakers but will have a significant say in the coaching hire.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN In a fast-moving chat with TMZ, Magic Johnson was asked about whether or not the Lakers should trade LeBron James, how he feels about Phil Jackson helping with the team’s coaching search, and the most important question: Would he coach the Lakers again? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/9/23063… In a fast-moving chat with TMZ, Magic Johnson was asked about whether or not the Lakers should trade LeBron James, how he feels about Phil Jackson helping with the team’s coaching search, and the most important question: Would he coach the Lakers again? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/9/23063… https://t.co/fBRstforkG

The Hall-of-Fame point guard is also as clueless as the rest of the basketball world regarding the Lakers’ coaching decision. He has no idea who has the inside track and doesn’t know who his former team will eventually sign as the new head coach.

Magic Johnson also reiterated in an interview with TMZ that the coaching hire decision could be handled by a committee. He knows that team owner Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis will have hours of brainstorming to get the job done.

The LA Lakers announced their first pre-draft workout in 2022

The LA Lakers will hold their first batch of 2022 pre-draft workouts on Tuesday. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Hiring Phil Jackson to help spearhead the choice for the LA Lakers' next head coach pushed this year’s team draft activities to become a footnote in the headlines. Despite not having a draft pick this year, the Lakers are looking to make an early start to their search for potential diamonds in the rough.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen One thing I am curious to see is who the Lakers have running their draft workout tomorrow. Last time they fired a coach it was Miles Simon, who was the only member of the last staff they kept. One thing I am curious to see is who the Lakers have running their draft workout tomorrow. Last time they fired a coach it was Miles Simon, who was the only member of the last staff they kept.

Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves are two of the LA Lakers’ impressive finds after carefully looking for untapped talents. LA also has a solid track record of buying second-round picks like Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson, so it’s not surprising that they are covering as much ground as they can.

Here’s the list of names the LA Lakers will workout with on Tuesday:

DeVante’ Jones - Michigan (6’1 guard)

Jeriah Horne - Tulsa (6’7 forward)

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington (6’9 forward)

Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco (6’2 guard)

Jordan Usher - Georgia Tech (6’7 guard)

Grant Golden - Richmond (6’10 forward)

Edited by Windy Goodloe