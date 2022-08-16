LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James all hyped up after Bronny James’ athletic dunk, Purple and Gold attends Draymond Green’s wedding, and more | August 16, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was fired up following Bronny James’ poster dunk. The younger James has been steadily ramping up his game as he gears up to play in the NCAA.

Draymond Green’s wedding was attended by several of the NBA’s biggest stars, including James and Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. “King James” posted a heartwarming message to the newly-married couple on Twitter.

Jeanie Buss looked back with relief and humility after her Twitter account was hacked. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the LA Lakers governor revealed that she felt awful for her loyal followers who believed in a post regarding the sale of PS5s.

Here are the latest headlines involving the LA Lakers as of Aug. 16, 2022:

LeBron James hypes up son Bronny James’ poster dunk in an AAU exhibition game

Bronny James posterized a member of the French Under-10 team in an AAU exhibition game. [Photo: Adscra News]

Although Bronny James will still be a senior at Sierra Canyon School, he’s probably the most followed prospect to come out of high school.

LeBron James’ son was in Paris, France, for an AAU game, playing in a jam-packed gym that followed the younger James’ every move. Against an under-18 French team, the 6’2" guard went up for a thunderous dunk that had the arena shaking.

The proud father promptly went on Twitter to say:

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!”

LeBron James @KingJames OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

Bronny James has reportedly generated interest from several top programs in US college basketball. UCLA, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State are rumored to be among the teams who have shown interest in James Jr.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Schools interested in Bronny James:



Michigan

Ohio State

UCLA

USC

Oregon

And others Schools interested in Bronny James:MichiganOhio StateUCLAUSCOregonAnd others https://t.co/EFMO9c1d15

There is speculation that LeBron James’ son will go the one-and-done route to get drafted into the NBA. He may be a second-round talent at best, but teams could use a first-round pick on him to lure the LA Lakers forward.

Bronny James will be draft eligible for 2024. In the meantime, LeBron James and his fans will keep cheering and following James Jr.’s exploits in high school.

The LA Lakers’ four-time MVP celebrated Draymond Green’s wedding

Draymond Green's wedding had the NBA's who's who in attendance. [Photo: Essence]

Draymond Green’s wedding to Hazel Renee in Malibu was attended by two of the NBA’s biggest stars LeBron James and Steph Curry. Several high-profile guests, including Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul, Seth Curry, Steve Kerr, John Wall, Tom Izzo and Michelle Wie West, were in attendance as well.

James and Green have been largely inseparable in the offseason, with the latter even cheering on the four-time MVP in the Drew League.

After the momentous ceremony and celebration, LeBron James took to social media to send his congratulations to the newly-married couple:

“@money23green @lovehazelrenee What an amazing time it was!! Congratulations to you both on a beautiful/wonderful wedding and thank you so much allowing my Queen @mrs_savannahrj and I to be apart of the best day of your lives thus far! It was an honor! Love y’all.”

Perhaps one of the most iconic photos captured after the wedding was of James, Curry and Green cheekily reminding everyone of their 12 championship rings.

It’s heartwarming to see fierce rivals on the NBA basketball court becoming great buddies off it.

Jeanie Buss learns her lesson from the Twitter hack and takes the ribbing in stride

Jeanie Buss laughed herself during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Photo: News Feed Plus]

A few weeks ago, the social media world was stunned by Jeanie Buss' tweet where she was selling PS5s to any willing buyer. While most people immediately and rightly concluded that her account was hacked, several were still duped by the incident.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the LA Lakers governor revealed her thoughts and reactions after the weird post went viral:

“It was awful, I got hacked. I feel so bad because the people who followed me on Twitter know me and trust me and they really fell for this hack. It was a humbling experience.”

After realizing that her Twitter account had been hacked, Buss promptly went on the LA Lakers’ site to inform people of the situation:

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account.” - Jeanie Buss

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." - Jeanie Buss “Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." - Jeanie Buss

The Twitter brouhaha aside, Buss has been very busy trying to get things in order this summer. She’s still waiting for LeBron James to sign an extension and has also had to contend with endless trade rumors involving Russell Westbrook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra