LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James is impressed with Scotty Pippen Jr., Jonas Valanciunas mocks four-time MVP in a game of Charades and more | 23rd July 2022

The LA Lakers may have found a gem in undrafted rookie Scotty Pippen Jr. LeBron James has been impressed with the rookie from Vanderbilt.

Recently, Jonas Valanciunas mimicked the Lakers' franchise player in a game of charades back in Lithuania.

Austin Reaves steadily worked his way to a solid roster spot for the LA Lakers last season. His play has earned him two nicknames that he wants to lose.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has impressed LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

Scotty Pippen Jr. was a pleasant revelation for the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

LeBron James has undoubtedly developed an eye for talent, even when it gets snubbed in the NBA draft. The signing of undrafted rookie Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract with the Lakers didn't draw much buzz.

However, the fact that the Vanderbilt product is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen did garner some attention. After his Summer League performance, some have noticed that the LA Lakers may have found a gem.

A few days ago, LeBron James gave Pippen Jr. credit for his summer league play, saying, "The kid has a bright future."

"King James" LA Lakers battled the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League. Pippen Jr. showed his hustle, energy, and grit on both ends of the floor, leading the Lakers with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Pippen Jr. dove on the sidelines in one of the game's highlights, and LeBron readily helped him up.

Last year, Austin Reaves earned himself solid minutes as an essential role player after getting snubbed in the draft. Scotty Pippen Jr. could be on that same path.

Jonas Valanciunas mocks four-time MVP

In a game of Charades, Jonas Valanciunas took a dig at LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. [Photo: New York Posts]

Even in a game of charades, LeBron James doesn't escape mocking. Opponents and former teammates have accused the four-time MVP of flopping over the years. His flopping became a meme back in 2019.

So, it's not surprising that someone would use his flopping in a game of charades. Jonas Valanciunas played charades in his hometown, trolling James.

The New Orleans Pelicans starting center rubbed his eyes to signify crying and suddenly flopped to the floor. It could have been a soccer player, but since Valanciunas plays in the NBA, fans promptly made the right guess.

A few days ago, the Pelicans took another shot at James and embattled point guard Russell Westbrook on Twitter. The Tweet said:

“Yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court”

The dig was aimed at the two LA Lakers superstars who watched the Lakers face off against the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League. They never took the time or effort to meet and greet each other, sitting on opposite ends of the court.

Austin Reaves wants to drop two nicknames

Austin Reaves is acting LA Lakers fans to drop the old nicknames and give him a new one. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Austin Reaves has earned everything he has in the NBA the hard way. In his rookie year, Laker Nation dubbed him "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe."

ESPN writer Dave McMenamin had this to report in an interview with Reaves:

"I don't condone any gun violence that happens around our country," Reaves told ESPN. "But you can't really control what [nickname] people give you. I mean, I didn't come out and say my name was that. There's been others, like the 'Hillbilly Kobe,' that probably aren't the best thing in the situation that's going on, with Kobe's passing."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He is ready to move on from "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe"



What you got? Austin Reaves is asking fans to help with a new nickname, per @mcten He is ready to move on from "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe"What you got? Austin Reaves is asking fans to help with a new nickname, per @mcten He is ready to move on from "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe"What you got? ⬇️ https://t.co/bdssJ9E9cW

After a spate of killings using semi-automatic rifles, Reaves wants the nickname dropped. Besides, shooting baskets isn't his biggest asset yet. He only averaged 7.3 points on 31.7% efficiency from beyond the arc.

AR comes from his name, while 15 references his jersey number. Reaves wore No. 12 for both Wichita State and Oklahoma. Kendrick Nunn, however, wore the number, so the rookie opted for 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far